Why the bad guys on screen might not be really bad, after all
ByKairshma Kuenzang
Aug 16, 2024 06:22 AM IST
Are on-screen villains really evil? Or were they just in the way or doing their jobs? If we’re rethinking heroes, let’s re-examine the bad guys too
Growing up isn’t all it’s cracked up to be – ask any grown-up. This isn’t even about bills to pay, or body parts that start creaking overnight. Perhaps the hardest part of adulthood is watching our heroes fall. But flip the idea on its head and there’s a new side of growing up to explore. Turns out, most characters we thought of as villains aren’t nearly as bad as we’d imagined.