Why the bad guys on screen might not be really bad, after all

Growing up isn’t all it’s cracked up to be – ask any grown-up. This isn’t even about bills to pay, or body parts that start creaking overnight. Perhaps the hardest part of adulthood is watching our heroes fall. But flip the idea on its head and there’s a new side of growing up to explore. Turns out, most characters we thought of as villains aren’t nearly as bad as we’d imagined.

Snape, who was depicted as a bad guy, really had Harry Potter’s back all along.