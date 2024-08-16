 Why the bad guys on screen might not be really bad, after all - Hindustan Times
Why the bad guys on screen might not be really bad, after all

ByKairshma Kuenzang
Aug 16, 2024 06:22 AM IST

Are on-screen villains really evil? Or were they just in the way or doing their jobs? If we’re rethinking heroes, let’s re-examine the bad guys too

Growing up isn’t all it’s cracked up to be – ask any grown-up. This isn’t even about bills to pay, or body parts that start creaking overnight. Perhaps the hardest part of adulthood is watching our heroes fall. But flip the idea on its head and there’s a new side of growing up to explore. Turns out, most characters we thought of as villains aren’t nearly as bad as we’d imagined.

Snape, who was depicted as a bad guy, really had Harry Potter’s back all along.
Snape, who was depicted as a bad guy, really had Harry Potter’s back all along.
Rewatch The Office and you’ll realise Karen Filippelli did nothing wrong.
Rewatch The Office and you’ll realise Karen Filippelli did nothing wrong.
Read the X-Men comics and you can understand arch-villain Magneto’s distrust of humans.
Read the X-Men comics and you can understand arch-villain Magneto’s distrust of humans.
O-Ren Ishii (right) in Kill Bill Vol. 1 is just doing her job as an assassin.
O-Ren Ishii (right) in Kill Bill Vol. 1 is just doing her job as an assassin.
