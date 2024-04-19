You got played: Why does English theatre lag behind in India?

All the world’s a stage? Then how come some stage events do better than others, even though they’re in English too? In the last few months alone, Indians booked early-bird tickets to gigs and music festivals, singing along to The Backstreet Boys, Halsey and Sting. But barely a fraction of those folks attended a play. Comedian Vir Das has sold out bigger concert halls than Indian playwrights tend to do. Spoken Fest claims to be Asia’s largest spoken-word gathering and packs out arenas in Delhi and Mumbai; theatre festivals, in comparison, fill far fewer seats.

Plays such as Dear Liar (starring Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah) have run to critical and public acclaim. (NCPA, HT Archives)