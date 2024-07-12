 Your time’s not up: Why you need to stop trying to achieve it all - Hindustan Times
Your time’s not up: Why you need to stop trying to achieve it all

BySneha Krishnan
Jul 12, 2024 09:34 AM IST

Slow down, you crazy child. Hard work and hustling will take you far. But there’s no race to win and no deadline on goals

To best understand what’s bothering young people today, rewind to the 2009 comedy-drama Up In The Air. Forget about George Clooney for a bit. There’s Anna Kendrick, playing Natalie Keener, freshly minted Cornell superstar, who could have taken a job in San Fransciso but followed her boyfriend to Omaha, the middle of nowhere, only to be dumped by him a few months into her new job.

In Emily in Paris (2020 -), Emily tries to do too much, too soon. She’s teased for being “so American”.
In Up In The Air (2009) Anna Kendrick's character's life doesn't go according to her detailed plans.
In Up In The Air (2009) Anna Kendrick’s character’s life doesn’t go according to her detailed plans.
The girls on Two Broke Girls (2011-2017) realised early on that there's no rushing dreams.
The girls on Two Broke Girls (2011-2017) realised early on that there’s no rushing dreams.
The girls on Two Broke Girls (2011-2017) realised early on that there’s no rushing dreams.
