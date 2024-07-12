Your time’s not up: Why you need to stop trying to achieve it all

To best understand what’s bothering young people today, rewind to the 2009 comedy-drama Up In The Air. Forget about George Clooney for a bit. There’s Anna Kendrick, playing Natalie Keener, freshly minted Cornell superstar, who could have taken a job in San Fransciso but followed her boyfriend to Omaha, the middle of nowhere, only to be dumped by him a few months into her new job.

In Emily in Paris (2020 -), Emily tries to do too much, too soon. She’s teased for being “so American”.