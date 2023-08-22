If you use sunscreen every day and have a variety of skincare products on your counter, you probably believe your beauty regimen is perfect but there are simple things that many of us do every day that can be lowering the quality of our skincare a little. Starting with how you dry your face to sunscreen application, we rounded up some skincare mistakes you probably were committing without even realising it. 7 skincare mistakes you may be committing without even realising it (Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jatin Mittal, Cosmetologist and Skin Expert at Abhivrit Aesthetics in New Delhi, explained seven skincare mistakes you probably were not aware you're making and shared what to do instead -

1. Drying your face with a towel: After washing our faces, a lot of us will reach a towel to dry it off as soon as possible. You need to stop doing this immediately because if you don't wash your towels every day, they might contain bacteria and aggravate acne on your face and back.

Instead, Dr Jatin Mittal advised either frequently washing your towels or air drying your face and applying skincare while it was still damp. However, refrain from doing so when using active substances like salicylic acid, retinol, niacinamide and vitamin C.

2. Applying your skincare products in the wrong order: If you're applying moisturisers, serums, and retinols on your face randomly, it's likely that they won't be doing their jobs as effectively as they should.

Applying skincare should be done in a certain order, from "thinnest to thickest." Products with a thinner consistency should be laid down first.

3. Forgetting to reapply sunscreen: If you use sunscreen every day as recommended, you might believe your habit is set in stone. However, you must reapply SPF every two hours. Particularly if you have hyper-pigmentation, which is a condition in which some spots of your skin grow darker due to UV damage or acne scars.

To apply sunscreen throughout the day, use a stick sunscreen; spray sunscreen is also an option.

4. Applying your hyaluronic acid to dry skin: To get the maximum benefit from hyaluronic acid, apply it to damp skin rather than dry skin and follow it up with a moisturiser. Your skin will become dry if you don’t use a moisturizer after it.

5. Using your fingers to scoop out your product: It is strongly advised against using your fingers or fingernails to scoop out product from jars. Dr Jatin Mittal warned that by doing this, you can actually reintroduce bacteria into your cream.

He advised to fully wash your hands before dipping them into your items or to use a scoop or spatula that you wash and dry after each usage.

6. Ignoring signs of dehydration: Dehydration is frequently indicated by tight, flaking skin. Introduce a hyaluronic acid-based moisturiser to your morning routine and switch to something a little richer at night to restore the moisture barrier and increase the water content of dry skin.

7. Not removing make up before going to bed: It's true; that's why you've heard it a million times. Makeup left on all night will damage your skin. Additionally, it stops your skin from going through its nightly repair cycle. Product settles into fine wrinkles. Even with skin-friendly mineral makeup, the day's oil, grime, and debris should be removed each night with a cleansing routine.