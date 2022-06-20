Beauty tips on lip-fillers: Trends, precautions to take, guide to get it right

If there is one cosmetic procedure that the world knows about, it is lip-fillers, which can completely make or break your look in the process to get that perfect pout. Lip-fillers are not latest trend as they have been prevalent in the market for a very long time and are mostly done to plump, enlarge and hydrate the lips if you have a minimum line, which is neither too high nor too low.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Akber Aimer, Director Aesthetic Medicine at Bangalore's Maya Medi Spa, shared, “Lip-filler techniques are very sensitive. Since every lip is different, we have to have to check and analyse every factor such as the colour, texture and shape of the lip. After a proper assessment of the dimension of the face, we design the structure of the lip. Post-injecting, temporary swelling or bruising might occur.”

Trends and guide to get it right:

Dr Akber Aimer said, “The technique involves injecting in the lip, post which there will be a swelling. There are various types of techniques such as Russian lips, Parisian lips, Hollywood lips. Another very popular technique is PDO threads – PDO threads are a non-surgical process with a minimal downtime period. It adds curves and helps define the lips. Lip flip a relatively new cosmetic treatment but quite popular again. In this treatment Botox is injected to the upper lip. It makes the lips look fuller.”

As we know with great power comes great responsibility. So, If you are planning to get that perfect pout, Dr Hitasha Patil, MBBS, DDVL at Kaya Clinic in Pune's Koregaon, revealed the latest trends and how to get it right before your appointment -

1. Cupid bow technique: The Cupid’s bow in your lips is highlighted in this technique. Think about Rihanna’s lips, she is the perfect example of such lips.

2. Keyhole pout technique: In this technique, the patient holds a string at the centre of the lips while surrounding area is filled. This will give you Angelina Jolie lips.

3. Russian lips: This trend is very controversial amongst the injectors, it increases the height of the lips and highlights the vermillion border. If over filled, the filler spreads outside the vermillion border and looks unnatural.

4. Devil lips: Also known as octopus lips! The trend is as bizarre as the name suggests. This gives a wavy effect to both of your lips. Avoid this one at all costs.

The technique to be used depends on the expert after an in depth facial analysis to provide a natural looking pout to your lips.

Precautions:

According to Dr Hitasha Patil, following are the precautions that you should take to get your lip-fillers right -

1. Choose a trained and certified dermatologist to get your lips filled

2. Have an in depth consultation about your expectation and your facial aesthetics. You can also carry a picture to show what you want to achieve

3. Mention your allergies

4. Stop intake of green tea and vitamin c a week prior to your appointment to minimise bruising

5. Avoid exaggerated and continuous movements of the lips

6. Do not perform strenuous exercise for 48 hours

7. Avoid makeup for 24 hours after procedure

8. Sleep on your back to avoid filler migration

These points will help you get your pout right in the first go. Flaunt your plump lips away!