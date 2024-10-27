Best Festive Styles: Gorgeous Ethnic Ensembles from Mitera, Inddus & many more at Myntra

The air is filled with incense, and sounds of laughter echo. The festive season in India welcomes us to glorious ethnic wear. Something that is so effortlessly majestic about ethnic wear, and, quite understandably, it has marked the flashy spree of fashion in India that will make you shine as brightly as the diyas that light up the night. It could be the intricate embroidery on an Inndus anarkali or the elegant drape of a Mitera saree - this collection celebrates the beauty and diversity of Indian fashion. Discover stunning ethnic ensembles for men and women from top brands like Mitera and Inddus. Shop the best festive styles to stay fashionable this season.

Whether it is a lavish Diwali evening or a family Navratri get-together, we have just the right ensemble for you. In this blog, we present an incredible range of men's and women's outfits that'll make everyone walk out in confidence and style. Let's browse through fabulous and the best festive styles from popular brands, each piece a masterpiece that blends tradition with contemporary flair. Get ready to turn heads and create memories that will last a lifetime, all in attire that is as iconic as the occasion itself.

Best Festive Styles for Women

Here’s our list of the top best festive styles for women. Ladies, grab these before they’re gone and walk out in style on every occasion!

Stepping into traditional elegance is the Mitera Red & Silver-Coloured Banarasi Saree, a timelessly gracious symbol. Made of a luxurious silk blend, this saree is adorned with intricate ethnic motifs and zari-woven designs to exude royalty. With the rich red hue intermixed with silver detailing, it is set to put up a perfect contrast for festive occasions or weddings. The saree also boasts of a woven border that gives it an exemplary traditional look. With an unstitched blouse piece, you can get the perfect fit. It can be styled with classic gold jewellery and studded sandals.

Key Features

Intricate zari woven design for an opulent touch

Silk blend fabric for a luxurious drape

Pair with Avoid Pairing with Elegant gold or silver jewellery Casual flats Strappy heels for a sophisticated finish Overly bold accessories that take away from the saree's beauty

Elevate your best festive styles with the Inddus Rust Floral Embroidered Anarkali Kurta set, a combination of elegance and contemporary looks. The silhouette is highlighted by the empire waist on the kurta and floral embroidery. A V-neck and three-quarter sleeves add a touch of modernity. Match it with plain trousers and a dupatta in the same colour, ideal for festival wear. The delicate organza and silk ensemble makes you comfortable and provides luxury. The intricate threadwork adds a touch of craftsmanship, making this set a go-to for celebrations. Complete the look with statement earrings and juttis for an effortless yet polished appearance.

Key Features

Floral embroidery and thread work for a festive finish

Organza and silk blend for a lightweight and luxurious feel

Pair with Avoid Pairing with Juttis or heeled sandals Chunky shoes Traditional silver or gold earrings Overly casual accessories

Enter the festive season in the best festive styles with the Sangria Teal Green & Gold-Toned Kurta set. Sequin work adorns this straight-cut kurta to give it a sense of elegance and the latest fashion. A V-neckline and three-quarter sleeves coupled with this style provide a chic, contemporary feel, while the silk-blend fabric ensures comfort and style. Paired with matching trousers and a tassel-bordered dupatta, this collection is apt for festivals and any celebrations. The addition of subtly carved-out golden motifs makes it glamorous without being too loud. It can be teamed up with heavy jewellery as well as metallic heels to give a show-stopping finish.

Key Features

Sequinned detailing adds sparkle and glamour.

Silk blend fabric offers a sophisticated look with comfort.

Pair with Avoid Pairing with Gold or pearl jewellery Bulky footwear Strappy sandals for a refined look Casual accessories

Embrace everyday elegance with the Libas Blue Printed Kurta set, a perfect combination of comfort and style. This pure cotton ensemble features a floral-printed straight-cut kurta, matching palazzos, and a solid dupatta. It has a V-neckline and short sleeves that provide for comfortable wear so that you can wear it as an everyday outfit as well. The breathable fabric gives it all-day comfort, while the abstract print adds a modern touch. These best festive styles are perfect for casual outings or family gatherings; this set can be paired with simple jewellery and flats for an effortless yet chic look.

Key Features

Pure cotton fabric for breathable, all-day comfort

The floral-printed design adds a modern touch to traditional wear

Pair with Avoid Pairing with Delicate earrings or bracelets Heavy, elaborate jewellery Flat sandals or juttis for casual outings Heels that clash with the casual tone

Add an ethereal touch to your best festive styles wardrobe with the Biba Pink and Purple Abstract Printed Lehenga Choli, adorned with delicate beads and stones. The V-neck blouse, designed with short flared sleeves, exudes modern elegance, while the embellished lehenga boasts a flared hem, which gives it a graceful flow. This readymade set is made of lightweight polyester. Lehenga features a tie-up closure, while the blouse can be zipped up. This gorgeous abstract print with intricate details and pretty beady work makes this ensemble perfect for weddings and such events. Bold jewellery and embellished heels will make it a sight for the eyes.

Key Features

Beads and stones embellishment for a luxurious touch

Flared lehenga with a drawstring closure for a secure and comfortable fit

Pair with Avoid Pairing with Statement earrings Simple flats that underplay the elegance Embellished heels for an added touch of glamour Overly casual accessories

Best Festive Styles for Men

Let us now look at some of the best festive styles for men. Here are our top picks.

For the modern man who values tradition, the VASTRAMAY Black Self-Design Sherwani Set offers a perfect blend of elegance and contemporary style. This sherwani is among the best festive styles and features a mandarin collar, a full button placket, and long sleeves with a straight hem, creating a regal silhouette. The self-design fabric adds texture and depth, while the gold-coloured dhoti offers a striking contrast with its solid design and elasticated drawstring closure for added comfort. Made from a luxurious silk blend, this sherwani is ideal for weddings or festive occasions, providing a refined and sophisticated look. Pair it with traditional mojaris for an effortlessly chic ensemble.

Key Features

Self-design fabric adds texture and depth to the classic sherwani

Silk blend material ensures both comfort and luxury

Pair with Avoid Pairing with Traditional mojaris or formal loafers Casual shoes that undermine the formal look A gold pocket square for a coordinated touch Accessories in overly contrasting colours

Make your festive season a grand affair with the best festive styles featuring the SOJANYA Maroon Geometric Embroidered Kurta set. The kurta is made of 100 per cent pure cotton and comes with glistening embellishments in sequins and intricate geometric embroidery. It is an exemplary fusion between tradition and modernity. Its straight silhouette, along with long sleeves and mandarin collar, create a structured yet comfortable fit, making it a versatile choice for any festive occasion. Paired with a solid churidar featuring a drawstring closure, this ensemble offers both style and practicality. The knee-length kurta and straight hemline add to its classic appeal, making it perfect for formal events or celebrations.

Key Features

Geometric embroidery and sequins for a modern, festive touch

Pure cotton fabric ensures comfort and breathability

Pair with Avoid Pairing with Leather sandals or juttis Heavy, non-traditional footwear Traditional accessories like a shawl or pocket square Minimalistic jewellery that doesn’t match the festive tone

Make a bold statement with the KISAH Olive Woven Jacquard Nehru Jacket, a perfect addition to your best festive styles wardrobe. Featuring intricate ethnic motifs woven into a luxurious silk blend fabric, this jacket offers a refined yet festive appeal. A mandarin collar and sleeveless design make it more antique in appearance. Full button closures and Welt pockets added on for comfort enhance the elegance of this Nehru jacket. This suit can be a showstopper for your wedding or special occasions and works well with kurtas and shirts, adding versatility to this ensemble. The zari detailing on it adds grandeur, making it a truly desirable fit for any special occasion. Pair it with a classic kurta and churidar for an all-trendy ensemble.

Key Features

Ethnic motifs woven in Jacquard fabric for a luxurious appeal

The Mandarin collar and sleeveless design offer a timeless ethnic look

Pair with Avoid Pairing with A kurta and churidar set Casual trousers or jeans that dilute the ethnic look Traditional mojaris or formal shoes Overly modern accessories that clash with the traditional tone

For understated yet best festive styles, choose the Indo Era Grey Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Kurta. This knee-length chanderi cotton kurta is intricately worked in the bottom with delicately done sequin work in charming earthy grey. It is more than apt for everyday wear, yet suitable for parties since it is paired with either a churidar or dhoti. Side slits are added for comfort and ease of movement, band collar, and long sleeves, giving it a traditional yet modern silhouette. Complete the look with traditional sandals for a refined, festive look.

Key Features

Ethnic motifs embroidered with sequins for a touch of sophistication

Pure chanderi cotton fabric ensures breathability and comfort

Pair with Avoid Pairing with A matching churidar or dhoti Heavy or flashy accessories that overshadow the kurta’s detailing Traditional footwear like sandals or juttis Casual shoes that undercut the formal tone

Exude grace and elegance with the House of Pataudi Black Embroidered Kurta, perfect for festive occasions. There's a luxury in every thread for this straight-cut kurta that's embellished with deep, intricate ethnic motifs and golden sequins. The traditional charm in the mandarin collar and side slits comes alive with its classic design featuring long sleeves and a knee-length fit that provides comfort at all times. Crafted from viscose rayon, this kurta drapes beautifully, making it an ideal choice for weddings or formal events. Team it up with churidar pants and embellished sandals for the best festive styles.

Key Features

Ethnic motifs and sequins elevate the festive appeal

Viscose rayon fabric offers a soft, luxurious drape

Pair with Avoid Pairing with Embellished churidar pants or dhoti Casual footwear Traditional sandals or mojaris for a polished look Accessories that do not match the opulence of the kurta

Things to Keep in Mind When Buying Festive Ethnic Wear

When you are searching for that perfect festive ethnic outfit, the numerous available styles and designs can be both exhilarating and mind-boggling. The following would guide you on the key factors to consider; thus you get a piece which is not only adequate for the occasion but also comfortable and stylish.

Fabric

It should be comfortable because one is always moving around, either performing rituals or socialising. Silky, cotton, and georgette fabrics work pretty well. Silk carries a royal and luxurious feel to it and provides royalty to the occasion when one wears it. The inclusion of cotton is breathable and perfect in hot or humid weather. Georgette is good for an airy design and flows well, hence suitable for formal or semi-formal functions.

Fit and Style

Ethnic wear can vary from flowy anarkalis and lehengas to structure-bound sherwanis and kurta sets. Choose a silhouette that complements your body type. Examples: A-line or flared lehengas. They are very voluminous and full of movement. Perfect if you want a dramatic effect. Straight-cut kurtas are sleek and sophisticated. Always consider tailoring, as well-fitted garments can enhance your appearance and boost your confidence.

Versatility

Invest in multi-chic pieces -an excellent way of getting the most from your festive wardrobe. So, look for outfits that can be styled differently by mere changes in accessories or alternated to bottoms or even dupattas. You could drape a classic silk kurta with churidars for a traditional look or with straight pants for a more modern twist.



The festive season is the perfect time to embrace the best festive styles, and with these top picks from Mitera, Inddus, House of Pataudi, and more, you’re sure to find the perfect outfit. From the traditional saree to the sleek sherwani, you'll surely find the right outfit to get you ready to celebrate in style.

Frequently Asked Questions About Festive Ethnic Wear What fabrics are best for festive ethnic wear? Silks, cotton, and georgettes are then the most comfortable for ethnic wear. You'd look fabulous when you have a lavish design element through silk, breathable comfort with cotton, or drape like a soft waterfall with georgette fabric.

How do I choose the right ethnic wear for my body type? Choose silhouettes that flatter your figure; A-line lehengas bring in volume and movement, while straight-cut kurtas give a sleek, well-dressed look.

Can ethnic outfits be versatile for different occasions? Yes, versatile pieces like a kurta in classic silk can be styled in multiple ways; you can customise it either by pairing it with different bottoms or by changing accessories to suit casual and formal events.

What should I wear for a casual festive gathering? For casual events, opt for simpler pieces like cotton kurtas or light embroidered sets, which are comfortable yet stylish without being overly elaborate.

How important is fit when choosing ethnic wear? Fit is crucial for ethnic outfits. A well-tailored garment can enhance your appearance, making you feel more confident and comfortable throughout the event.

