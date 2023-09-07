Applying sunscreen generously to all exposed areas of your skin and reapplying it every two hours or more frequently is the norm if you are sweating or getting wet. Sunscreen should be a vital part of your daily skincare routine, regardless of the weather, to maintain healthy and protected skin throughout the year but should you apply it even during the monsoon season? Do you need to use sunscreen in the monsoon? (Photo by Sarah Sheedy on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Natasha Shetty, Consulting Dermatologist at Bioderma, answered, “Absolutely! Don’t let the clouds fool you! UV rays can pass through the clouds and glass windows as well. Sunscreens help protect us from signs of sun damage like wrinkles, sunspots and hyperpigmentation. So, ensure you use a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen to help combat the effects of these harmful rays. You can pick a formulation based on your skin type. However, with high humidity levels in the air, it would be a good idea to pick something that’s lightweight and does not end up clogging your pores. Lastly, don’t forget to protect all exposed areas of your body as well. You could opt for sunscreen sprays that make for an easy and convenient application, even on the go.”

Harini Iyer, Marketing Manager - Skin at Plum Goodness, asserted, “Rain or shine, don't forget the sunscreen! While rain may cool the air, harmful UV rays can still penetrate clouds, risking skin damage. Prioritise skin protection by applying a reliable sunscreen with a minimum of SPF 30. This shields your skin from UVB rays that cause burns and UVA rays that lead to premature aging. You can further enhance your sunscreen’s benefits by choosing formulations with potent ingredients like Niacinamide and Green Tea. Niacinamide helps brighten skin & fade blemishes while Green Tea's antioxidants combat UV-induced oxidative stress. These beneficial ingredients not only shield your skin from harmful UV rays but also provide it with extra nourishment and protection. So, always stay one step ahead by applying SPF regularly and safeguarding your skin's health in any weather!”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Utkarsha Chaudhary, Beauty and Training Expert at Boddess Beauty, explained, “Yes, it's still important to use sunscreen even during the monsoon season. Although the intensity of the sunlight may be reduced and the weather may be cloudy or rainy, UV rays from the sun can still penetrate through the clouds and cause damage to your skin. UVA and UVB rays are present throughout the year, regardless of the weather conditions. UVA rays can penetrate clouds and glass, while UVB rays are responsible for sunburn. Both types of rays can contribute to premature aging, wrinkles and sunspots. Even on overcast days, up to 80% of the sun's UV rays can penetrate through the cloud cover. This means that your skin is still being exposed to harmful radiation, and unprotected exposure can lead to skin damage. Additionally, rainwater and humidity can increase the likelihood of sunburn, as they can reflect UV rays and intensify their effects.”

She elaborated, “Some individuals may experience increased skin sensitivity during the monsoon due to the high humidity levels. This sensitivity can make your skin more susceptible to sun damage. Using sunscreen can help provide an additional barrier of protection and prevent any adverse effects. To ensure proper protection, choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher and apply it generously to all exposed areas of your skin, even on cloudy or rainy days. Reapply as needed, especially if you're spending an extended period outdoors or participating in water activities.”