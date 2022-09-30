Huma Qureshi’s black georgette saree is a Navratri wardrobe must-have

Huma Qureshi keeps making us look bad with her fashion diaries. The actor’s fashion snippets are getting better by the day and we are not complaining at all. Huma keeps slaying fashion goals like a diva with snippets from the fashion photoshoots, and each of them makes her fans drool. Bd it an ethnic attire or a casual ensemble for a day out in the sun, or slaying it like a boss lady in a formal attire – Huma can do it all and make any attire look better. Huma recently attended Lokmat Most Stylish Awards in the stunning six yards of grace and shared a few snippets of her red carpet look on her Instagram profile. The actor won the award for being the Pathbreaking Actor.

Huma, for the awards night, played muse to fashion designer house JJ Valaya and picked the stunning six yards of grace. The actor chose to go for a classic black-on-black look. Huma draped herself in a black georgette saree featuring a monochrome striped border in one side. The saree also came with a minimal multicoloured zari detail at the other side of the border. Huma further teamed her saree with a black full-sleeve blouse featuring a plunging neckline. “Putting on some Classic Old School Elegant last night,” Huma shared her pictures on Instagram with these words. Huma’s Double XL co-star Sonakshi Sinha dropped by in the comments to remind her that her nails have been designed by Sonakshi’s brand Soezi, to which Huma replied, “Yes who else. You will kill me otherwise.” Take a look at her pictures here:

Huma further accessorised her look for the day in statement silver earrings and multiple rings from the house of Amrapali Jewels. Styled by fashion stylist Sanam Ratansi, Huma wore her tresses into a clean bun with a middle part as she smiled for the pictures. Assisted by makeup artist Ajay Vishwasrao, Huma decked up in nude eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.