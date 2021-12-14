Mini Mathur's saree game at Katrina, Vicky Kaushal's wedding leaves us obsessed

If you need fashion cues on styling saree the ultra glam way but with a sexy spin to ethnic wear, take inspiration from Mini Mathur whose saree game at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding has left us obsessed. Be it a Manish Malhotra saree for Katrina and Vicky's sangeet or a sheer organza and silk one for their haldi ceremony, Mini has been giving us a sartorial crash course on styling a saree and we are in love with her ethnic fashion game.

Taking to her social media handle, Mini shared a slew of pictures which we cannot help but bookmark this wedding season. In one set of pictures from haldi ceremony, Mini can be seen donning a white half sleeves blouse that was layered with a sheer organza and silk saree.

The ensemble featured a ‘barfi’ pattern in aari hand-embroidery along with sitara border. Pulling back her luscious tresses into a bun, Mini accessorised her look with a nose ring, a pair of gold earrings from Amrapali Jewels and a delicate gold bracelet.

Completing her attire with a maroon bindi, Mini amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, metallic brown eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion label, Raw Mango, that boasts of creating new conversations in textile, culture and politics through a range of sarees, garments and objects and the organza saree originally costs ₹69,800 on the designer website.

Mini Mathur's sheer organza and silk saree from Raw Mango (rawmango.com)

In another set of pictures, this time from sangeet night, Mini was seen turning up the heat in a black ribbed and strappy blouse layered with a black base saree that sported sequin glitter all over. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back for this one, Mini added a pop of colour with pink pointed-toe heels and accessorised her look with a pair of emerald studded earrings and emerald studded finger rings from Joolry.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Mini amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. The sangeet saree is credited to Indian luxury designer Manish Malhotra’s eponymous label that boasts of bringing inimitable aesthetics to costume design and redefining fashion.

For both the looks, Mini Mathur was styled by fashion stylist Rishika Hegde.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter