Want to rock your denim? Here are some styling hacks every millennial should know

Denim is a timeless wardrobe staple that never goes out of style. It has long been a mainstay of fashion, and it is currently changing to meet the demands and tastes of millennials. The fashion industry has relied on the classic denim fabric for many years. Millennials, who are renowned for their love of casual and freewheeling fashion, have embraced denim in a variety of ways. From creating trendy DIY distressed effects to mastering the art of double denim, we've got you covered. Get ready to unlock a world of fashion possibilities and unleash your inner denim diva with these innovative styling tips for the modern millennial. (Also read: Denim delight: Embrace the latest trends in jeans and discover styling tips ) For millennials, it's all about embracing versatility and finding unique ways to rock their denim pieces.(Instagram )

Denim styling hacks for the millennials

Priyanka Pandey, Design Director at Fashinza, shared with HT Lifestyle, five denim styling tips that will keep you trendy and at ease, from softer colour-infused washes to reused fabrics and cosy finishes.

1. Embrace colour-infused denim: Explore denim in softer, more vibrant colours instead of classic indigo. Colour-infused denim gives your clothes a new, contemporary touch by incorporating everything from soft pinks to subdued blues. White pants and a bright pink denim jacket make for a stylish yet fun ensemble.

2. Love-cycled craft: Choose denim items made from recycled materials to express your love for sustainability. These clothes have a distinctive charm and history that enhance your personality. Look for repurposed denim jackets or denim with patchwork features constructed from various denim pieces.

3. Cosy up with cabincore: Include denim with tactile textures in your outfits. Look for denim items with brushed or sherpa-lined interiors, such as jackets or jeans. During chilly days, these comfortable outfits will keep you warm and fashionable.

6. Embrace distressed denim: Distressed denim gives any ensemble a cool, edgy vibe. Accept tattered jeans with open arms rather than avoiding them. For a timeless and carefree style, wear your damaged jeans with a plain white T-shirt and a leather jacket. Dress up your damaged denim with a flowy blouse and some shoes for a more feminine look. The trick, as you probably already know, is to achieve a balance between the toughness of the jeans and the sophistication of the rest of your ensemble.

7. Try fruity fibres: Look at denim made of unusual and sustainable materials like pineapple or banana fibres. These tangy fibres give your ensembles an intriguing texture while providing a sustainable alternative to conventional denim. For a stylish outfit, team a pineapple fibre denim skirt with a straightforward white shirt.

“With an emphasis on ethical sourcing and material recycling, the denim industry is likewise adopting a less-is-more design philosophy. This change is in line with the rising consumer demand for denim jeans, which is being driven by shifting consumer trends and preferences. Straight-leg fashions are also becoming more popular since they offer a looser fit that is both comfortable and fashionable,” says Priyanka.

She added, “Try experimenting with 3D wash processes, enzyme washes, and overdyed colours for a distinctive look while updating these fits. Select traditional silhouettes and regenerating fibres for your essential denim pieces. To lessen the impact on the environment, choose clothing manufactured from Tencel mixes, recycled cotton, or 100% organic cotton. On denim jackets, look for simple chest or statement pockets and add crisp white topstitching for a contemporary urban vibe.”

“Denim is a versatile material with countless styling options. These five denim styling tips can help you showcase your unique style while also enhancing your clothing. These hacks can help you stay on-trend and stand out as a fashion-forward millennial So go ahead, enjoy experimenting with your denim, and show off your daring sense of style!” concludes Priyanka.

