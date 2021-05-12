Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021: Wishes, images, quotes to share for Eid Mubarak

Eid 2021 Wishes: Eid ul-fitr is the festival of breaking fast that is observed by Muslims around the world after a month of fasting from dawn to dusk during the holy month of Ramadan. Eid falls in Shawwal, the month after Ramadan, and just like the month of fasting begins after the sighting of the new crescent moon, Eid is also observed after the moon for Shawwal is sighted.

On Eid, Muslims around the world get together to celebrate, indulging in huge feasts, congregating for sermons, attending mass prayers at mosques and they also use this time to thank Allah out of respect as well as to thank for letting the month of Ramadan go smoothly.

Like during the last Ramadan and Eid, this year too, both Ramadan and Eid are once again being observed amid the coronavirus pandemic, and with rising cases and deaths in India, it is best to observe the festival in a personal manner in the safety of one's home without flouting health and safety rules on account of Covid-19. Religious leaders and masjid committees around India have urged devotees to not attend mass prayers or congregate in large numbers this Eid on account of surging cases. However, one can still spread the cheer of Eid to their near and dear ones from a distance by sharing Eid wishes, quotes, images, prayers and much more with friends and family.

ALSO READ| Eid ul Fitr 2021: History, significance, date, celebrations of Eid after Ramadan

Here are some wishes and messages which you can send to friends and family on the occasion of Eid:

Eid Mubarak





May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and ease the suffering of all people around the globe. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

May you be blessed with kindness, patience and love. Eid Mubarak.

Eid Mubarak





May this special day bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone. May Allah flood your life with happiness and peace of mind on this occasion. Eid Mubarak!

Let this occasion fill your life with the brightest of colours. Eid Mubarak.

Eid Mubarak





No shadows to depress you, Only joys to surround you, God himself to bless you, these are my wishes for you, Today, tomorrow, and every day. Happy Eid!

Know that Allah is always with you to help you at every step of the way. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak





May this Eid bring the blessings for the entire humanity that we can walk on the way of peace and harmony. Eid Mubarak!

This is the day when we should pay gratitude to the divine light for all the wonderful things around us. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak





May Allah send his love like sunshine in his warm and gentle ways to fill every corner of your heart, and fill your life with a lot of happiness. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah open the doors of happiness for you. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.