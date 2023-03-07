Holi 2023: Dos and don'ts to follow while playing with colours

Holi is the time to forget all your worries and spend quality time with family and friends. The festival is not complete without a splash of colours, good food and dancing to the tunes of melodious festive songs. However, while you step out to join a Holi party or your neighbour group of friends to play Holi, do not forget to follow some important rules related to the festival that will take care of your skin, eyes and keep respiratory and viral infections at bay. Holi colours have toxic chemicals, and it is important to prevent direct exposure to skin and eyes. Influenza cases are on rise and it's important to wash hands frequently and exercise caution as to not catch the infection. (Also read: Holi 2023: How the festival boosts happy hormones, improves mental health)

Here are some guidelines released by Indian Medical Association that will help you play a safe Holi:

Dos

- Use sunscreen cream before leaving your home

- Use only organic colours or flowers

- Play with willing persons only

- Ask children to use sunglasses

- Keep your eyes, nose, and ear well protected

- Strictly follow government guidelines for safety

- Always stay with your family especially young and children

- Save water

- Hand wash

- Be ready with water in case of fire on Holika Dahan

Don'ts

- Don't play with synthetic colours

- Don't play with non-willing persons

- If you have symptoms of cold and cough, then don't play

- Avoid crowded areas

- Don't drink and drive

- Don't hit the drivers with water balloons

- Don't indulge in cannabis and other intoxicants