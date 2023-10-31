Karwa Chauth 2023: 10 home remedies to make your mehndi darker

Karwa Chauth 2023: Karwa Chauth is here and come November 1, married women will observe an arduous 'nirjala' fast from sunrise to moonrise. The night before Karwa Chauth, markets are jampacked with women shopping for karwa, diyas, and puja samagri and queueing up for getting their hands adorned with beautiful henna designs. In Indian tradition, mehndi is considered auspicious and is applied by girls, unmarried and married women on special occasions and festivals. It is believed - darker the colour of mehndi, the deeper is the love between spouses. Also, a darker mehndi is more visually appealing than a lighter one. There are home remedies to make the colour of your mehndi darker. (Also read: Karwa Chauth 2023 fasting rules: Dos and don'ts to keep in mind while observing the Karaka Chaturthi vrat) Prepare a mixture of henna powder, lemon juice, and a few drops of eucalyptus oil. This blend not only ensures a darker stain but also nourishes and strengthens your nails

TIPS TO MAKE YOUR KARWA CHAUTH MEHNDI DARKER

1. Choose fresh henna

Use fresh henna powder for the best results, as it tends to produce a darker stain. Prepare a smooth paste. Mix the henna powder with lemon juice and a little sugar to create a smooth, thick paste. Let it sit for a few hours or overnight for the dye to release. Ensure that the henna you're using is of good quality, without any additives or chemicals, suggests beauty expert and homemaker Renu Rajvandhi.

"Opt for natural, homemade mehndi paste instead of chemical-laden alternatives. Prepare a mixture of henna powder, lemon juice, and a few drops of eucalyptus oil. This blend not only ensures a darker stain but also nourishes and strengthens your nails," says Payal Grover, Founder at Ashpveda.

2. Clean your hands

"Before applying the mehndi, cleanse your hands thoroughly and exfoliate gently to remove any dead skin cells. This step helps in better absorption of the henna and ensures a deeper colour outcome," says Payal.

3. Apply essential oils

After applying the henna paste, you can dab a mixture of essential oils like eucalyptus or lavender on the design. This can help enhance the colour, says Renu.

4. Keep it warm and moist

Wrap your mehndi design with plastic or cloth to keep it warm and moist. Heat helps the dye develop better, adds Renu.

5. Sugar and lemon juice

"Once the mehndi is dry, apply a mixture of sugar and lemon juice on top of the design. This traditional ayurvedic remedy acts as a sealant, trapping heat and boosting colour development. Additionally, avoid washing your hands for at least 6-8 hours to allow the henna to settle properly," says Payal.

6. Heat therapy

"Heat plays a crucial role in enhancing mehndi colour. Gently warm a few cloves on a tawa (griddle) and hold your hands above the fumes. The heat generated intensifies the colour and ensures a rich, dark stain. Remember to keep a safe distance to avoid any burns," says Payal.

7. Stay hydrated

Drink an ample amount of water to keep your body hydrated, as this contributes to a darker mehndi stain. Additionally, moisturize your hands regularly with natural oils like coconut or almond oil to prolong the intensity of the colour, says Renu.

8. Scrape it off gently

After the drying period, scrape off the henna paste gently without using water. Avoid washing it right away.

9. Avoid contact with water initially

Try to avoid contact with water for the first 12-24 hours after removing the paste. Mix sugar and lemon juice and apply it over your dried mehndi design to seal in the colour.

10. Be patient

The colour will continue to develop over the next 24-48 hours, so be patient and avoid activities that may cause premature fading.

By following these tips, you can ensure that your mehndi for Karwa Chauth is not only darker but also long-lasting. Remember, the intensity of the mehndi colour also depends on individual skin type and the quality of henna.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!