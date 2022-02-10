5 oils that can work wonders for skincare routine, and why

Generally, people are very skeptical about the use of oil on their skin. They believe that doing so may aggravate their pre-existing skin problems. But did you know that face oil can nourish your skin better than a moisturizer? Yes, that's true. Face oils can also heal and repair your skin.

In fact, even if you already have oily skin, you should use facial oils or natural oil. Doing so in moderation can help get rid of acne issues. How? Let us know more.

Is oiling good for the face?

Face oils are one of many skincare solutions out there. They are especially tailored to work with the natural oils of the skin to keep the skin balanced. Our skin naturally makes oils and lipids, which help prevent water loss from our skin and keep it hydrated. Face oils are substances that help complement our natural oils, says Dr Nivedita Dadu, renowned dermatologist, Founder and Chairman of Dr Nivedita Dadu's Dermatology Clinic.

7 reasons to use face oils

Face oils are often plant-based and are typically derived from the various parts of plants such as flowers, leaves, roots, etc. Here are some reasons why you should include face oil in your skincare routine, according to Dr Dadu:

1. Face oils can have many potential benefits, but their overall purpose is to serve as an extra level of protection for the skin.

2. Extreme unprotected ultraviolet light is a set-up for free radical damage that causes the appearance of wrinkles and sun spots. Some facial oils are packed with antioxidants, which prevent further aging, sun damage, and dryness.

3. Plummeting temperatures and cranked-up heaters suck moisture straight out of the skin. Oils are the ideal antidote to dry, flaky skin and rough, rosy cheeks and they can be much more effective at moisturizing than over-the-counter lotions and creams.

4. High-end oils such as macadamia, jojoba, and camellia actually pull out grime and fats from pores, making them appear smaller and less noticeable.

5. The saturated fat in oils fights harmful bacteria and fungus.

6. Oiling on the face can help to treat serious skin disorders like dermatitis and eczema. They contain inflammatory properties, which can reduce inflammation and also calm the skin.

7. Moreover, face oils contain vitamin A, C, D, E, flavonoids, polyphenols, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Use these 5 oils for your skincare:

1. Coconut oil

Coconut oil is easily absorbed into the skin and is known to have many health benefits, including those from vitamins E and K, as well as its anti-fungal and antibacterial properties.

2. Shea butter

It is derived from the nuts of the African shea tree. Shea butter is a substance that is commonly found in solid form, but it melts at body temperature and is sometimes used as a moisturizer and hair product. Unrefined, organic shea butter can also be combined with olive oil or coconut oil to create a smoother texture for application.

3. Almond oil

It is made from pressed raw almonds. Almond oil is full of health benefits, such as vitamin E, zinc, proteins, and potassium. It has a lighter texture than olive oil and shea butter, which many find appealing to use on the face.

4. Rosehip seed oil

Extracted from the seeds of wild rose bushes, the rosehip seed oil is found in facial skin care products that promise moisturizing and anti-aging benefits. The essential fatty acids and antioxidants in this oil, including provitamin A, provide relatively high protection against inflammation and oxidative skin damage.

5. Jojoba oil

Jojoba oil has been extracted from its seeds and used medicinally. This oil may have anti-inflammatory and wound-healing effects, among other skin benefits.

So, go and give them a try!

