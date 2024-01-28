Under eye pigmentation is a very common problem and it is even more common in the Indian population as even some children have it from as early as 2 years of age. According to experts, the reason for this is multi-fold. Benefits of using an eye cream and tips on choosing the right one for you (Photo by Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Prateek Sondhi, MBBS, MD- Dermatology, Consulting Dermatologist at Fixderma Pvt. Ltd., explained, “We Indians are genetically blessed with big eyes. However big eyes need big sockets and so eyes tend to sink in with time. The second reason is that eye skin is thinnest in the body and the first to show signs of ageing. The other reasons for under eye pigmentation can be allergies, weight gain, genetically pigmented eyes.”

Suggesting that an eye cream may be the first step in correction of the under-eye problems, he elaborated, “If there are fine lines around the eyes, then a retinol containing eye cream may be beneficial. If you are prone for allergies or rub your eyes frequently because of itching, then moisturizers and prescription grade anti-inflammatory drugs may be helpful. If darkness is because of weight gain, then weight loss along with retinol containing cream may help.”

He added, “The darkening is due to blood leakage then vitamin-K is a very effective ingredient. If plumping of the under eye is needed, sthen hyaluronic acid containing serums should be used. For under eye puffiness AGH (Alpha Glucosyl Hesperidin) containing serums should be preferred. It is important to apply under eye creams with caution. It should be applied very gently preferably with ring finger and gently spread in the area without rubbing it.”

Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, Aesthetic Physician and Founder of ISAAC Luxe (International Skin and Anti-Ageing Centre), gushed, “Using an eye cream is a smart addition to your skincare routine, offering various benefits for the delicate skin around your eyes. These creams provide essential hydration, helping to combat dryness and prevent the formation of fine lines. Some eye creams are formulated with powerful ingredients like retinol or peptides, which can work wonders in reducing the appearance of wrinkles and crow's feet.”

If you are dealing with dark circles or puffiness, she revealed, “There are specialized eye creams containing ingredients like vitamin C or caffeine that can help brighten and minimise these concerns. The key to success is choosing an eye cream that aligns with your specific skin issues and type and considering any sensitivities or allergies you may have. If you're unsure, consult a dermatologist for personalised recommendations.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Rachna Rastogi, Head R&D - Skincare at 82°E, shared, “Using an eye cream can provide benefits like moisturisation, reduction in puffiness, dark circles, appearance of wrinkles, and soothe the delicate eye area. When choosing the right eye cream, consider your skin type and specific concerns, opt for fragrance-free options, check for SPF protection if needed, and perform a patch test for sensitivity. Stick to a consistent routine, consult a dermatologist for personalised advice if necessary, and find an eye cream that suits your preferences.”

She concluded, “Individual results may vary, so patience and regular use are key to achieving desired results. Including peptides in your eye cream is highly beneficial. These scientific compounds have the ability to stimulate microcirculation, diminishing under-eye puffiness. Moreover, peptides play a key role in enhancing collagen production, ultimately minimising fine lines and enhancing skin firmness.”