Vitiligo or safeeda is a skin disease but has a social stigma attached to it which leads to the patient suffering from a lack of confidence and a decreased quality of life especially when the white patches are on the face and other visible parts of the body. The significant psychosocial consequences of vitiligo are well-studied. Here's how micro pigmentation can change the lives of those with vitiligo (Photo by Armin Rimoldi on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics, revealed, “An important aspect of the treatment and management of vitiligo is helping the patient enhance self-esteem and improve the quality of life. Cosmetic camouflage techniques such as micro pigmentation are a definite way to improve the quality of life of vitiligo patients. Micropigmentation is a tattooing procedure that is used by cosmetic and plastic surgeons to match the vitiligo patches with the rest of the skin by injecting a pigment under the skin.”

She explained, “Tattooing is an ancient art and this art when merged with cosmetic surgery this procedure has helped millions of vitiligo patients worldwide. This process is also known as medical tattooing. Micropigmentation is a used option for patients who have not responded to conservative treatment of creams injections and other therapies. Micropigmentation is used on lips, fingertips, hands, wrinkles, axillae, elbows, perianal areas, lower legs, mouth, eyes, vagina, etc. The best results are seen in darker skin types.”

Dr Rinky Kapoor elaborated, “The commonly used pigments are iron oxide for black, camel yellow, light and dark brown skin color, titanium oxide for white, cadmium sulfide for yellow, and cinnabar or mercuric sulfide for the red tones. The pigments are combined to give the natural skin results. The pigments are injected in the upper and mid layers of the dermis using an injection gadget. While micro pigmentation doesn't cure vitiligo, it offers cosmetic camouflage by implanting pigment into the depigmented areas.”

According to her, here's how micro pigmentation can change the lives of those with vitiligo -

Improved Appearance: Micropigmentation helps even out skin tone by adding pigments to the depigmented areas. This can significantly improve the appearance of vitiligo-affected skin, providing a more uniform and natural look.

Boost in Confidence: For many individuals with vitiligo, the visible white patches can impact self-esteem and confidence. Micropigmentation allows individuals to conceal these patches, leading to increased confidence and a more positive self-image.

Reduced Stigma and Social Anxiety: The visible signs of vitiligo can sometimes lead to societal stigma or misconceptions. Micropigmentation helps individuals blend in and reduces the chances of unwanted attention, contributing to a sense of normalcy and decreased social anxiety.

Psychological Well-Being: Living with a visible skin condition can take a toll on mental health. Micropigmentation offers a solution that allows individuals to feel more comfortable in their own skin, promoting better mental well-being.

Freedom in Clothing Choices: Individuals with vitiligo may feel limited in their choice of clothing to cover or reveal specific areas. Micropigmentation provides the freedom to wear what they like without the constant concern about exposing affected skin.

Simplified Makeup Routine: Micropigmentation can reduce the need for heavy makeup or concealers to camouflage vitiligo-affected areas. This simplifies daily routines and saves time for individuals who previously used makeup for coverage.

Long-Lasting Results: Micropigmentation is a semi-permanent solution that can last for an extended period. This longevity means individuals can enjoy the benefits without the need for frequent touch-ups or maintenance.

Positive Impact on Relationships: Improved self-confidence and a more positive self-image can positively impact personal relationships. Individuals may feel more at ease in social situations, leading to better interpersonal connections.

Improved self-confidence and a more positive self-image can positively impact personal relationships. Individuals may feel more at ease in social situations, leading to better interpersonal connections. Micropigmentation for vitiligo also has the following advantages: