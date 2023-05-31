National Save Your Hearing Day: 6 lifestyle measures to improve hearing

National Save Your Hearing Day is celebrated every year on May 31 to stress upon the need to preserve your sense of hearing. While many people may not pay attention to the reduced hearing as they age, but it does play an important role in the way we interact, observe, and connect. Several studies have suggested that hearing is linked to cognitive function and brain health. Hearing loss can increase risk of dementia and other mental health conditions. Our hearing is an integral part of our life and helps us enjoy conversations and take active part in it. It allows us to listen to music and understand movies. It can also alert us in case of potential dangers around us. (Also read: Hearing loss: Causes, impact on adults and children, treatments suggested by expert) There are a variety of reasons due to which people may suffer hearing loss from ageing to illness.(Pixabay)

"There are various reasons leading to hearing loss including age, noise, genetics, illness, neurological disorders, medications, chemicals, physical trauma, and neurobiological factors. The good news is that half of the cases of hearing impairment and deafness are preventable," says Dr. Nitin Sharma, MBBS, MS(ENT), Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals.

Lifestyle changes to improve hearing

Here are some lifestyle changes suggested by Dr Sharma for better hearing health:

1. Take care of your nutrition

A diet high in B12 reduced the odds of developing hearing-related conditions, while high intakes of fat, iron, and calcium had the opposite effect. Vitamin D also reduces hearing difficulties, apart from a high intake of fruits and vegetables.

2. Do some light exercise

Exercise can not only reduce the risk of a wide range of debilitating conditions, but it can even help protect against age-related hearing loss. However, make sure you don’t overdo it.

3. Avoid smoking

You should stay away from cigarettes as even second-hand smoke can cause hearing loss, according to studies.

4. Get enough sleep

A lack of sleep can cause significant issues with your physical and mental health. And yes, this includes hearing loss.

5. Avoid loud noise or watch noise levels

Loud noise tends to be the most significant cause of hearing impairment and hearing loss. Avoid listening to loud music via headphones for extended periods. Apart from that, wear hearing protection in loud environments such as construction sites and nightclubs.

6. Regular hearing tests

As you get older, it is critical that you contact an audiologist and schedule at least 1 hearing test annually. It can also help you diagnose potential causes of hearing impairment or loss before they cause permanent damage.