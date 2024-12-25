Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun's diet and workout secrets for fit body at 42 revealed: 'Breakfast is always....'

It's no surprise that when it comes to building muscle and staying fit Allu Arjun keeps it very clean by eating nutritious home food. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the Telugu actor gave insights into his fitness secrets. As you'd imagine, his training is quite intense – he often works out seven to eight times a week when he is not feeling 'lazy' – which is why he focuses on eating plenty of whole foods and salads. Also read | Shah Rukh Khan says he sleeps at 'five in the morning' and wakes up at 9am; eats only one meal, works out for only... Allu Arjun has opened up about his diet and fitness regime. (Instagram/ Allu Arjun)

‘I run for 45 minutes to 1 hour on empty stomach’

Asked to share his morning rituals, Arjun said, “I would say, I run for 45 minutes to 1 hour on the treadmill on an empty stomach. I think that really helps.”

The actor also spoke about what he usually eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner and his last meal of the day. He said, “Lunch and dinner always vary but breakfast is pretty much the same in my lifestyle. I think breakfast is always filled with eggs, mostly... the last meal of the day, many a times, is also the chocolate that I binge on in the night.”

Arjun also revealed his favourite forms of exercise are 'calisthenics and skill training'. Asked about his fitness mantra, he said 'it is very important to have a healthy life rather than having a good body'.

Allu Arjun's diet and fitness routine

⦿ Breakfast: Almost always eggs

⦿ Lunch: Often includes fruit juice

⦿ Dinner: A light and nutritious meal that may include salads, corn, green beans, and brown rice

⦿ Post-workout: A drink or shake

⦿ Exercise: Runs for 45 minutes to one hour on an empty stomach, and works out seven-eight times a week if he has the energy

⦿ Diet: Tweaks his diet and fitness based on the requirements of the film he's working on

⦿ Dairy: Avoids some dairy products because he's allergic to them