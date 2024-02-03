Our skin is the largest and often the most neglected organ of our body but while the cuts, nicks and bruises are often treated quickly either at home or by the physician, when it comes to listening to skin health most of us lag. The fact is that visiting an expert dermatologist or seeking professional help for all skin-related issues should be at the top of the list. Skin SOS: 9 reasons why you should visit a dermatologist today (File Photo)

A dermatologist is a doctor trained and qualified in all things about skin, hair and nails. They are specialist who know the difference between eczema and psoriasis and have their finger on the pulse of all the latest treatment and their merits.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics, explained that dermatologists can offer -

Faster diagnosis: The longer you procrastinate about going to the dermatologist the more severe the problem might become. Skin issues like mild rashes can be a pattern that the skin expert can identify immediately and treat before it can become serious. Serious skin conditions can even cause organ damage and respiratory distress when not treated in time.

The longer you procrastinate about going to the dermatologist the more severe the problem might become. Skin issues like mild rashes can be a pattern that the skin expert can identify immediately and treat before it can become serious. Serious skin conditions can even cause organ damage and respiratory distress when not treated in time. Customised treatment plans: Dermatologists know the skin types and have the medical knowledge on how to treat different skin types. They will offer skin-specific tailored treatment plans to ensure that you get the most effective care for your skin issues.

Dermatologists know the skin types and have the medical knowledge on how to treat different skin types. They will offer skin-specific tailored treatment plans to ensure that you get the most effective care for your skin issues. Early skin cancer detection: Skin cancer cases are rapidly growing and it is mostly because people don’t pay attention to the skin issues. Even a minor skin issue can indicate cancer symptoms which your dermatologist can identify. identifying the early signs of skin cancer, such as melanoma, basal cell carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma helps in curing cancer. Regular checkups and talking to the skin specialist about changes in the skin are necessary for better outcomes in such cases especially if you are in the high-risk group.

Skin cancer cases are rapidly growing and it is mostly because people don’t pay attention to the skin issues. Even a minor skin issue can indicate cancer symptoms which your dermatologist can identify. identifying the early signs of skin cancer, such as melanoma, basal cell carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma helps in curing cancer. Regular checkups and talking to the skin specialist about changes in the skin are necessary for better outcomes in such cases especially if you are in the high-risk group. Scar prevention and treatment: Scaring treatments for all types of scars such as acne and keloid are in the purview of a dermatologist’s expertise. Dermatologists will treat issues like lupus, severe acne, and scalp issues in such a way that there is no scarring. Also, if there is a scar then the dermatologist can suggest management for reducing its appearance.

Scaring treatments for all types of scars such as acne and keloid are in the purview of a dermatologist’s expertise. Dermatologists will treat issues like lupus, severe acne, and scalp issues in such a way that there is no scarring. Also, if there is a scar then the dermatologist can suggest management for reducing its appearance. Acne management: Dermatologists know acne very well and can provide effective treatments for acne, including prescription medications, topical treatments, and procedures like chemical peels and laser therapy.

Dermatologists know acne very well and can provide effective treatments for acne, including prescription medications, topical treatments, and procedures like chemical peels and laser therapy. Eczema and Psoriasis management: Chronic skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis can be challenging to manage. Dermatologists can offer a range of treatment options to help control symptoms, reduce inflammation, and improve your quality of life.

Chronic skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis can be challenging to manage. Dermatologists can offer a range of treatment options to help control symptoms, reduce inflammation, and improve your quality of life. Cosmetic procedures: If the signs of aging on the skin are bothering you or you are worried about the fine lines and wrinkles on the face then the dermatologist is the best person to help you. Many dermatologists offer cosmetic procedures, such as Botox injections, dermal fillers, chemical peels, and laser treatments, to enhance your skin's appearance and address signs of aging by restoring the youthful and rested appearance of the skin.

If the signs of aging on the skin are bothering you or you are worried about the fine lines and wrinkles on the face then the dermatologist is the best person to help you. Many dermatologists offer cosmetic procedures, such as Botox injections, dermal fillers, chemical peels, and laser treatments, to enhance your skin's appearance and address signs of aging by restoring the youthful and rested appearance of the skin. Advice on a good skin routine: To maintain healthy skin and prevent skin issues, dermatologists can work with you to work out a skincare routine and lifestyle changes to incorporate into your routine.

To maintain healthy skin and prevent skin issues, dermatologists can work with you to work out a skincare routine and lifestyle changes to incorporate into your routine. Education and prevention: Dermatologists can educate you about the causes and risk factors for various skin conditions, helping you take preventive measures to avoid future problems.

Dr Rinky Kapoor recommended to visit a dermatologist today if -

You have a rash or skin issue covering more than 10% of your body especially if it is accompanied by fever, joint aches and muscle pain.

You have skin ulcers that are not healing as they can lead to infections.

You notice a mole or a wart changing in shape and size.

You have pimples and want to get rid of them fast.

You have persistent acne and home remedies and over-the-counter creams are not working on it.

You notice increased hair fall and even a bald spot.

Your skin is dry, itchy and scaly.

You notice dark or light patches on the skin.

There are red spots on your skin that are not going away on their own or they keep reappearing on different parts of the body

She concluded, “Even the mild appearance of a skin condition can be indicative of autoimmune conditions like lupus and skin inflammations can be because of irritation in internal organs such as lungs, kidneys, or liver. Hence, it is necessary that you talk to your dermatologist regularly at least once a year.”