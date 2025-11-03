Sonakshi Sinha recalls facing bodyshaming even after losing 30 kilos: ‘They just want to hate on me for stupid reasons’

Sonakshi Sinha is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jatadhara. The actor discussed her journey as an actor and managing social media comments about her weight in an interview with The Times of India. Sonakshi said that she had worked really hard when she made her debut with Dabangg, and even then, she faced bodyshaming comments. Sonakshi Sinha marked 15 years in Bollywood in September this year.(Photo: Instagram)

What Sonakshi shared

During the interview, Sonakshi said, “I happened to enter into a profession where it's mostly about looks and to fit into a certain mould. By the time I came here, I was like, you know, to hell with it. Like, I've worked really hard to get fit and be a certain way. And if people don't see that, and they can't recognise that, and they just want to hate on me for stupid reasons, that's their problem.”

She added, “I used to get body shamed even after losing 30 kilos and, like, making my debut in Dabangg looking like that. People were still body shaming me that time. So, I'm talking about those people.”

Sonakshi made her acting debut with Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. The film was released in 2010 and went on to become a huge box office success.

A few days ago, Sonakshi shut down pregnancy rumours with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, via a social media post. Sonakshi wrote, “World record holder for longest pregnancy in human history (16 months and counting according to our lovely and hyper-intelligent media) simply for posing with a hand around midsection. Scroll to last slide for our reaction… and then continue to dazzle this Diwali."

Meanwhile, Sonakshi's next release, Jatadhara, is a supernatural thriller that also stars Sudheer Babu and Shilpa Shirodkar. Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with co-production by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora. Jatadhara is set to release on 7 November in Hindi and Telugu.