One of the most troublesome beauty issues faced by both men and women is under-eye dark circles and these pesky dark circles not only make you look tired and worn out but they can also be a sign of poor lifestyle choices or inadequate sleep. Thankfully, there are a plethora of treatment options available that can help you bid farewell to those stubborn circles. Under-eye dark circles: Causes and treatment (freepik )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics, shared, “Under-eye dark circles can be quite frustrating, especially when they don't seem to go away no matter how much you sleep or take care of your skin. While lack of sleep and fatigue are often blamed for these pesky circles, there are several other factors that contribute to their appearance. One surprising cause is dehydration. When your body doesn't have enough water, the skin under your eyes becomes dull and creased, making dark circles more evident.”

She added, “Another common culprit is excessive sun exposure. The harmful UV rays break down collagen and elastin fibers, leading to thinner and more transparent skin under the eyes. This not only makes blood vessels more visible but also adds a shadowy effect to the area, resulting in dark circles. Additionally, genetics play a significant role in the occurrence of under-eye dark circles. If your parents or close relatives have them, you are more likely to inherit this trait as well. Even smoking, alcohol, lack of sleep, and dermatitis can cause this embarrassing problem and take a toll on your self-esteem.”

However, there's no need to lose hope! Various lifestyle changes can help reduce or prevent under-eye dark circles from appearing. Dr Rinky Kapoor suggested the following treatment options for under-eye dark circles:

• Dermal fillers can do the trick. By injecting small amounts of filler into the hollow areas beneath your eyes, dermatologists can effectively lighten the appearance of dark circles and reduce puffiness.

• Another popular option is laser therapy, which targets the pigment responsible for discoloration and stimulates collagen production to improve skin elasticity in the delicate eye area. Additionally, various creams and serums enriched with potent ingredients such as retinol, vitamin C, or peptides have been developed to specifically target dark circles.

• The application of alpha-hydroxy acids in chemical peels aids in diminishing the pigmentation beneath your eyes.

• Hyaluronic acid gel, a type of injectable filler enhances volume and promotes skin smoothing.

• During blepharoplasty, the excessive fat, and skin around your eyes are surgically removed, and you will get the desired appearance.

• Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections can be utilized to restore and revitalize the skin near your eyes by accelerating blood vessel growth and reinforcing collagen production for healthier-looking skin.

• Undereye b o t u l i n u m t o x i n is advised if there are wrinkles and fine lines under the eyes, causing the darkening.

• Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day helps keep your skin supple and reduces the chances of dryness causing discoloration. Also, sleep well and avoid smoking and alcohol.

• Topical hydroquinone is often mixed in some moisturizers and other topical agents like kojic acid, ascorbic acid, retinoids, Arbutin, peptides, liquorice etc.

• Mesotherapy may be occasionally effective.

• Home remedies like milk and potato peel applications are popular.

• Using sunscreen when going out in the sun protects the delicate skin around your eyes from damage caused by UV rays.

• Placing cold compresses or chilled tea bags on your eyes for a few minutes each day can improve blood circulation in the area and minimize puffiness that contributes to dark circles.

• Facials consisting of massage around the eye area can improve circulation and smooth appearance.

Dr Rinky Kapoor concluded, “It's essential to remember that treating under-eye dark circles may require a multi-faceted approach as causes can vary from person to person. Factors like genetics, age-related thinning skin, allergies, or even excessive sun exposure all contribute to this common concern. Therefore, consulting with a skincare specialist or dermatologist will ensure an individualized treatment plan tailored to your specific needs by ultimately helping you achieve youthful-looking under-eyes in no time!”

