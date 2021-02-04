World Cancer Day 2021: Check here for history, significance and theme this year
Annually, February 4 is observed as World Cancer Day in order to raise awareness about cancer and reduce the stigma that surrounds the disease that is the second leading cause of deaths globally. This international day is a ‘global uniting initiative’ led by the Union of International Cancer Control (UICC) and is meant to encourage the prevention, detection, diagnosis and treatment of cancer as early as possible.
History
World Cancer Day was first established at the World Cancer Summit Against Cancer for the New Millennium held in Paris, on February 4, 2000. This day celebrates the anniversary of the signing of the ‘Charter of Paris Against Cancer’ by the General Director of UNESCO, Kōichirō Matsuura and the French President Jacques Chirac.
Significance
The observance of World Cancer Day is centred around reducing the global impact that cancer has and in providing support for cancer patients and survivors through catalysing personal, collective and government action. World Cancer Day also targets misinformation and stigma about cancer.
In India, the most common types of cancer are breast, oral, cervical, lung, stomach and colorectal cancer, making it imperative to provide people with the correct information and healthcare in time. As a day observed by the United Nations, World Cancer Day seeks to unite the international community in support of those affected by cancer and also calls to all global citizens to take action against this disease.
Theme
Since its inception, World Cancer Day has been observed keeping in mind certain themes that would guide the agenda of the celebrations and campaigns. In 2019, the theme ‘I Am and I Will’ was introduced and was to be carried on till 2021. This multi-year campaign has been focused on the community as a whole and the actions that each individual can take towards reducing the global impact of cancer. According to the World Cancer Day website, the primary goal is to focus on positive actions in order to reach the ‘target of reducing the number of premature deaths from cancer and noncommunicable diseases by 1/3 by 2030’.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Cancer Day 2021: Check here for history, significance and theme this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study analyses hormone seasonality in humans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Brain-related visual problems may affect 1 in 30 primary school children
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Researchers assess cognitive impairment in patients with breast cancer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how novel coronavirus infection differs from that of SARS virus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Cancer Day 2021: 3 Yoga asanas to prevent cancer or its recurrence
- Studies have found that those with the highest levels of physical activity are lesser prone to cancer. On World Cancer Day 2021, here are 3 Yoga asanas with their steps and benefits that may help prevent cancer or its recurrence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kate Middleton shares kids' inspiring sketches on Children’s Mental Health Week
- On Day 1 of Children’s Mental Health Week, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton encouraged kids to ‘draw your feelings’ and share them with her which she later displayed on her social media handle | Check pictures and significance inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Potential antiviral drug identified to fight Covid-19 and future virus outbreaks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Can eating dark chocolate help you lose weight? Let’s find out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trial gives hope for better control of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study says recovered Covid-19 patients likely protected for at least six months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaani Kapoor nails triceps dip, single leg squat in circuit training workout
- Watch: Vaani Kapoor's circuit training workout is all about triceps dip, cable butt blaster, single leg squats and more and here are its health benefits which will definitely push aside your exercise procrastination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want to build strength without bulk? Try kettlebell workout like Karishma Tanna
- If you are short on time and looking for an entire body workout, Karishma Tanna got you sorted with a sneak peek of her ‘functional day’ at the gym, sweats and ‘cries’ out the ‘torture’ with kettlebell fitness routine | Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is wearing one mask enough?
- Doctors think that in most situations wearing one mask that fits properly can be enough but more than one face mask might be required in some cases. Read one:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kate Middleton's selfie video on Instagram marks 'Children's Mental Health Week'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox