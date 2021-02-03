World Cancer Day 2021: 3 Yoga asanas to prevent cancer or its recurrence

Experts suggest that 30 minutes of vigorous activity or an hour of moderate activity like brisk walking, mowing the lawn, medium-paced swimming or cycling daily can cut one’s cancer risk. Studies too have found that those with the highest levels of physical activity are lesser prone to cancer.

On World Cancer Day 2021, here are 3 Yoga asanas that may help prevent cancer or its recurrence:

1. Gomukhasana

This cow face pose is another seated asana in Yoga which is sometimes used for meditation. Gomukhasana is a part of hatha yoga which helps in building stability and though it is a great stretch, the pose is calming.

Method:

Sit with your legs stretched out and then, bend the left leg and place the foot under the right hip. Next, bend the right leg over the left leg and draw it towards the left hip.

Keeping the right knee on the left one, bend the left hand behind and bring the palm up. Raise your right hand to reach the left one and clasp it. Breathe slowly while sitting in this position while keeping your eyes closed and release after 30 seconds or one minute.

2. Naukasana

Yoga’s Naukasana or boat pose not only beats stress but can also row you out of many issues that your body maybe undergoing. It helps strengthen the core and hip flexors, strengthens and improves flexibility in the hip joints and legs, stimulates abdominal organs and improves digestion while also improving the steadiness of the body.

Naukasana helps in regulating blood flow at sugar level and strengthens the abdominal muscles. It improves the health of all organs in the abdomen, especially the liver, pancreas and kidneys and also strengthens the muscles of the arms, thighs and shoulders.

Method:

Sit on the floor with your legs spread straight in front of you. Keeping your spine erect and hands resting beside your hips, bend your knees and lean back slightly. Now inhale and lift both legs up while extending your hands forward. Keep your toes at eye level and lengthen your spine. Hold the pose for 5 to 10 seconds and release the posture.

3. Bhujangasana

The reclining back-bending asana of Yoga called Bhujangasana or Cobra pose strengthens the spine, butt, butt muscles, chest, abdomen, shoulders, lungs and improves blood circulation while also releasing the stress in one’s body. Though it is also a useful remedy for asthma patients, it is not to be performed during an asthma attack.

Method:

Lie down flat on your stomach. Rest your palms by the side of your chest, arms close to your body, elbows pointing outward. Inhale and raise your forehead, neck and shoulders.

Raise your trunk using the strength of your arms. Look upward while breathing normally. Make sure that your stomach is pressed on the floor. Hold the pose for 5 seconds. Slowly lie back flat on your stomach. Turn your head to one side and rest your arms by the side of your body.

These Yoga asanas ensure good blood circulation while aiding in treatment of diseases apart from strenthening the body.

