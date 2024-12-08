Menu Explore
Younger people are at higher risk as extreme heat kills them more than older generations: Study

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Adrija Dey
Dec 08, 2024 11:30 AM IST

Climate change is more real than ever; the extreme heat affects the younger people more than others, per a study.

Climate change impacts different age groups in different ways. While discussions often focus on saving the planet for future generations, what if the next generation is already suffering before they even get a chance at their future? The global heat has substantially risen above the normal levels. A study published in Science Advances revealed that younger people particularly those under 35, would experience heat-related deaths as temperatures continue to rise.

Young people too get affected by the extreme heat.(Shutterstock)
Young people too get affected by the extreme heat.(Shutterstock)

Higher younger deaths due to increasing heat

There is a higher record of death from extreme heat in younger people.(Shutterstock)
There is a higher record of death from extreme heat in younger people.(Shutterstock)

The greenhouse gas emissions are responsible for the increasing global temperature. The researchers predicted a 32% increase in deaths of people under 35 years old in this century from heat if greenhouse gas emissions aren’t reduced. The younger generation is even more vulnerable to this extreme heat than older generations.

Andrew Wilson, lead study author said, “Most discussion of vulnerability to heat focuses on the elderly, but we found a surprising source of inequality in that most heat mortality is in younger people.” It indicates the surprising, underlying vulnerability of younger generations to global heat.

ALSO READ: Climate Change affecting your heart health: Expert

More about the research

The study examined the data from Mexico, a country with detailed records of deaths and high ‘wet bulb’ temperatures, which measure heat stress by considering humidity. The researchers found that between 1999 and 2019, 75% of heat-related deaths were among people under 35, while nearly all cold-related deaths were in people over 50.

Andrew Wilson further added, “Climate change is here and how we adapt to it will be a very important determinant of human health in the future. We shouldn’t move resources away from older people but we certainly need to think more about the risk faced by younger people.”

Older people are often seen as the most vulnerable to climate change health risks, sometimes overlooking the dangers younger people face.

ALSO READ: Assessing the impact of the climate crisis on public health and nutrition security

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

