Hina Khan gives much-needed modern twist to high-waisted traditional bikini

Even though Hina Khan is back from her vacation in the Maldives, the actor has been sharing a lot of throwback pictures from the serene land of white sand and clear water while making us want to pack right now and leave for the beach. The actor also has an impeccable holiday fashion, as from bikinis to flowy dresses and funky co-ord sets there is nothing that she did not rock during her holiday.

Hina recently shared a set of images on her social media while nailing a gorgeous polka dot bikini. The outfit that was the perfect modern twist to the traditional high-waisted bikinis is a must-have in every wardrobe. The three-piece set had a dark pink polka-dot top with a tie detail in the front teamed with a keyhole cut out as well. While flaunting her lean figure, she teamed the top with pair of light pink high-waisted polka-dot bottoms.

To top off the look, she wore a large pink coverall over it and looked stunning. To accessorise her beachwear, the actor went with a pair of black vintage sunnies and left her straight side-parted tresses open. Her glam for the impromptu photoshoot in her bikini with a gorgeous background included a little bit of blush teamed with a matte nude lipstick. Hina posted the beautiful images on her Instagram with a couple of emojis as the caption. Have a look:

But it is not just beachwear or dresses that the 33-year-old looks stunning in, Hina is also known for her traditional dressing sense and she always looks like a dream in an ethnic outfit. Check out some of her looks that we have bookmarked.

On the professional front, Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut with the film Hacked. The 2020 release also featured Rohan Shah and Mohit Malhotra. She was even seen in the film Unlock opposite Kushal Tandon.

