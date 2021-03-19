Hina Khan in ₹10k crop top and skirt soaks up the sun in Maldives, see pics
- Hina Khan is currently holidaying in the Maldives with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. The actor has been sharing images of herself wearing some of the most stunning tropical print co-ord sets and we are loving it.
Hina Khan is back in the Maldives and having a lot of fun. The actor loves to holiday in the land of beaches and we can totally understand why after looking at the serene background in her pictures. Along with vacation cravings, Hina is also giving us some holiday fashion goals with the recent images.
The actor shared a set of pictures in which she can be seen enjoying in her resort while wearing a beautiful tropical co-ord set. Hina wore a floral print chic bohemian flowy number which included a crop top featuring a plunging neckline and a tie-up detail in the front. The actor flaunted her toned midriff in the top that had voluminous full sleeves. She teamed it with a matching balloon skirt that had a ruched waistband.
This easy-breezy outfit is perfect for a beach day. The 33-year-old teamed her attire with a pair of black slides, a straw hat and a pair of sunnies. For her accessories, Hina inclined towards gold and opted to wear two delicate chains. The leggy lass even went for a nude dewy tone makeup look which included some bronzer and nude lipstick.
Coming back to Hina's ensemble. This must-have beachwear is from the shelves of the homegrown brand July Issue and is worth ₹9,999.
Another set of images that the actor posted on social media from the vacation shows her travelling in style while wearing a chic purple co-ord set that was adorned with quirky prints.
This made us want to leave for a vacation as well.
On the work front, Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut in the year 2020 with the film Hacked. She was even a part of the film Unlock- The Haunted App which also starred Kushal Tandon and Rishabh Sinha in the lead roles.
