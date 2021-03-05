Hina Khan in ₹12k co-ord set is all about boss babe vibes with a hint of elan
- Say goodbye to your winter clothes cause it's time to slay in some gorgeous floral print mini skirts and tops like Hina Khan. The actor recently shared images of herself wearing a summery co-ord set and we love it.
Hina Khan turned into a model for an impromptu photo shoot and we love it. The actor, who starts trending whenever she shares new images of herself on social media showcasing her impeccable sartorial sense, is doing it again. The fashionista has proved again-and-again that she can slay in any type of clothing, be it a lehenga, a sexy dress or a funky co-ord set, Hina will know how to style it to make it work.
The images that we are talking about have the actor dressed in a summery co-ord set and imparting a boss babe vibe. The three-piece blue and white set was adorned with floral print that gave it a boho feel. The set included a spaghetti strap plunging neckline bralette. The backless number was teamed with a mini skirt. Hina topped off the look with an oversized jacket that featured leg of mutton sleeves and exaggerated collars.
The actor teamed the relaxed silhouette with a pair of beige block heels and accessorised it with a couple of delicate gold necklaces. She maintained the boss babe vibe through her glam as well which included dark smokey eyes teamed with an on-point winged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes and a little bit of kohl. She was also seen with copper blushed cheeks, a bold brown lip and lots of highlighters. Hina completed the look by leaving her straight middle-parted hair down. She shared the pictures on her Instagram with a blue heart as the caption.
If you also love this attire, let us tell you a little more about it. This co-ord set is by the homegrown brand July Issue and is worth ₹11,999.
This is one of our favourite looks of Hina Khan. Check out some of her other ensembles that made headlines:
On the work front, Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2020 with the film Hacked. She was also a part of the film Unlock in which she was seen sharing screen space with Kushal Tandon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor slays in oversized hoodie as cousin Arjun turns stylist for her
- Shanaya Kapoor shared images from her impromptu at-home photo shoot with fans on Instagram. The photo shoot was a family affair, as Arjun Kapoor turned stylist and Khushi Kapoor edited the images and delivered the final product.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan in ₹12k co-ord set is all about boss babe vibes with a hint of elan
- Say goodbye to your winter clothes cause it's time to slay in some gorgeous floral print mini skirts and tops like Hina Khan. The actor recently shared images of herself wearing a summery co-ord set and we love it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couture’s escapist euphoria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor sets Roohi promos on fire in sheer ivory saree by Manish Malhotra
- Leaving fans hooked with her saree chronicles, Janhvi Kapoor serves another sensuous look from Manish Malhotra’s collection in an ivory-coloured six yards of elegance as she promotes her upcoming film ‘Roohi’ on Day 4
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Slay spring sundowner or summer brunch like Vidya Balan in asymmetric kurta set
- Vidya Balan recently dolled up for an e-interview and we love everything about retro-chic vibe. From her dove grey asymmetric kurta to smart narrow pants, we can’t wait to recreate the delightful silhouette as we walk into spring-summer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditi Rao Hydari aces flirty summer fashion in chic pink strappy bustier, pants
- Want to set mercury soaring when going for lunch or an evening out? Take fashion cues from Aditi Rao Hydari’s romantic steamy look for The Girl on The Train promotions in a pink strappy twisted bustier teamed with wide-leg pants that look flirty enough to add drama to our summer closet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone's Levi's ad set ripped off from Sooni Taraporevala's Yeh Ballet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti Sanon nails the classic combo, pairs denim romper with white accessories
- Kriti Sanon recently gave us outfit goals as she stepped out in a bodycon denim romper with white accessories for casual outing. We can't help but marvel at the choices of the fashionista.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan Markle is maternity fashion goals in ₹3 lakh dress with Prince Harry
- For her much anticipated interview with the media mogul, Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle wore a black silk dress and showed that she knows how to do maternity fashion right.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit paints the town red in Finding Anamika's first glimpse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in simple blue spaghetti-strap dress at Roohi promotions
- Janhvi Kapoor recently stepped out in an ethereal flowy dress for a promotional event of her upcoming film Roohi. The dress that is worth ₹22k is one of our favourite looks donned by the actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Digital shows here to stay as fashion week gets a makeover
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiara Advani in ₹50k floral bralette and skirt set proves summer is here
- For a recent shoot, Kiara Advani wore a beautiful bralette and skirt co-ord set. The Kabir Singh actor made it clear that summer is here in her matching attire and we love it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anamika Khanna to open LFW, FDCI's joint fashion week with 'Timeless the World'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan gives fans daily dose of vitamin sea in orange bikini
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox