IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Hina Khan looks like a Barbie wearing athleisure in new pics, seen yet?
Hina Khan in pink and purple tracksuit(Instagram/ realhinakhan)
Hina Khan in pink and purple tracksuit(Instagram/ realhinakhan)
fashion

Hina Khan looks like a Barbie wearing athleisure in new pics, seen yet?

  • Hina Khan recently took to her social media and shared images of herself wearing a purple and pink tracksuit. We are guessing that this is what Barbie would look like in athleisure.
READ FULL STORY
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:58 PM IST

Athleisure is having its moment in the fashion world currently. From lounging around in the house to last-minute grocery run, wearing it to the gym or just casually for a photoshoot, athleisure can be worn anytime and for any occasion. That is what Hina Khan has been telling us lately. The actor recently took to her social media account and shared glimpses from a recent photo shoot in which she is showing how to rock a track suit and we are not complaining.

The images that we are talking about have the actor sitting in the middle of a road while wearing a dual-tone pastel colour tracksuit. The full-sleeved sweatshirt had one half in pastel purple and the other half was coloured pastel pink. The sweatpants were also in similar colours. For her comfy look, Hina opted to wear a pair of white sneakers maintaining the sporty vibe. She even accessorised the look with a pair of large framed white sunnies and a white dad cap.

The actor opted to go with minimal makeup for the shoot which included blushed cheeks and a nude lip. She left her straight hair down and we are a fan of this comfy look. Hina shared the images on her official Instagram account with the caption, "Purple Passion (sic)."

Check out some of the other looks that the actor has been rocking lately and inspiring us to upgrade our style:

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen on the screen when she entered the Bigg Boss House as a senior with celebrities like Gauahar Khan. She was also a part of the show Naagin 4. In 2020, Hina even made her Bollywood debut with the film Hacked that featured Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in the lead roles. She was also a part of the Zee5 film Unlock: The Haunted App in which she was seen sharing screen space with Kushal Tandon.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hina khan fashion athleisure
Close
Bhagyashree sticks to this homemade age-old haircare remedy to reduce hairfall(Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
Bhagyashree sticks to this homemade age-old haircare remedy to reduce hairfall(Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
fashion

Bhagyashree sticks to this homemade age-old haircare remedy to reduce hairfall

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:22 PM IST
  • Bhagyashree gives fans a sneak-peek into her kitchen as she prepares organic oil to nourish her hair, claims it reduces hairfall when applied atleast once every week | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hina Khan in pink and purple tracksuit(Instagram/ realhinakhan)
Hina Khan in pink and purple tracksuit(Instagram/ realhinakhan)
fashion

Hina Khan looks like a Barbie wearing athleisure in new pics, seen yet?

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:58 PM IST
  • Hina Khan recently took to her social media and shared images of herself wearing a purple and pink tracksuit. We are guessing that this is what Barbie would look like in athleisure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A model presents a creation from the Dolce &amp; Gabbana Fall/Winter 2021/2022 women's collection at Milan Fashion Week, in Italy, in this picture released on March 1, 2021.(REUTERS)
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2021/2022 women's collection at Milan Fashion Week, in Italy, in this picture released on March 1, 2021.(REUTERS)
fashion

Milan Fashion Week 2021: Designers hit reset button during digital week

AP, Milan
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:18 PM IST
Milan Fashion Week of mostly womenswear previews for next fall and winter wrapped a nearly all-digital edition on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara Advani at the airport(Varinder Chawla)
Kiara Advani at the airport(Varinder Chawla)
fashion

Kiara Advani's black velvet tracksuit might be the comfiest airport look ever

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:21 PM IST
  • For her flight, Kiara Advani opted for an extremely comfy attire and wore an all-black velvet tracksuit. The Kabir Singh actor added a hint of elan to it with her high-end cross-body bag.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor rocks flirty floral mini dress which is a summer closet must-have(Instagram/shanayakapoor02)
Shanaya Kapoor rocks flirty floral mini dress which is a summer closet must-have(Instagram/shanayakapoor02)
fashion

Shanaya Kapoor rocks flirty floral mini dress which is a summer closet must-have

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:00 PM IST
  • Shanaya Kapoor oozes charms as she lays fashion inspiration, for resort wear this summer season, in a sizzling floral mini dress which is sure to make heads turns
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan and Sara Vaisoha(Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan and Sara Vaisoha(Instagram)
fashion

Sara Ali Khan, bestie Sara Vaisoha twin in white Chikankari outfits in Jaipur

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram and shared several photos to her feed and stories of her taking in the tastes and sights of the stunning Pink City.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditi Rao Hydari in a knotted ensemble by designer Aniket Satam (Photo: Instagram/PinkPorcupine)
Aditi Rao Hydari in a knotted ensemble by designer Aniket Satam (Photo: Instagram/PinkPorcupine)
fashion

Bollywood’s knotty affair 

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Bralettes with knot accents have been seen on the likes of Aditi Rao Hydari, Jacqueline Fernandez and Alaya F of late. 
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor in the Maldives(Instagram)
Shraddha Kapoor in the Maldives(Instagram)
fashion

Shraddha Kapoor shows right way to do beach wedding looks in custom made lehenga

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:07 PM IST
  • For her cousin's haldi ceremony in the Maldives, the Ek Villain actor Shraddha Kapoor opted to wear a white and sea blue lehenga choli set and look absolutely breathtaking.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday(Instagram)
Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday(Instagram)
fashion

Manish Malhotra shares glam SOTY 2 shoot with Tara, Ananya for Tiger's birthday

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:45 AM IST
For Tiger Shroff's birthday, Bollywood's ace designer, Manish Malhotra decided to take fans on a trip down memory lane with a sexy photoshoot taken with Tiger and his SOTY2 co-stars Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. See pics...
READ FULL STORY
Close
A shine-on ensemble by Alessandro Michele from Gucci Ouverture (Photo: Instagram/Gucci)
A shine-on ensemble by Alessandro Michele from Gucci Ouverture (Photo: Instagram/Gucci)
fashion

A sparkling summer of 2021 

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:15 PM IST
The conversations about Work-From-Home wardrobe and comfort dressing have eclipsed our last one year and not surprisingly, a section of designers are itching to embark on an edgier and statement sartorial track
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bella Hadid in a Givenchy SS 21 look with cutout details (Photo: Instagram/Givenchy)
Bella Hadid in a Givenchy SS 21 look with cutout details (Photo: Instagram/Givenchy)
fashion

Haute hide and seek   

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:31 AM IST
Peekaboo cut-outs on the bust, back and waist exposing generous flashes of skin have been around for a while now
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaani Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous in emerald sleeveless velvet kurta-sharara(Instagram/_vaanikapoor_)
Vaani Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous in emerald sleeveless velvet kurta-sharara(Instagram/_vaanikapoor_)
fashion

Vaani Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous in emerald sleeveless velvet kurta-sharara

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:07 AM IST
  • Vaani Kapoor raises the bar of ethnic fashion this season by stunning in a 1.5 lakh olive green sleeveless velvet kurta and sharara from Anita Dongre and we are bookmarking this opulent look for the next wedding
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor slays in black dress(Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
Janhvi Kapoor slays in black dress(Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
fashion

Janhvi Kapoor slays in spaghetti strap thigh-slit dress at Roohi promotions

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:39 AM IST
  • For a promotional event of her upcoming film, Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor opted to wear a gorgeous floor-sweeping black dress and looked absolutely fantastic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The fashion week will be organised in a hybrid format, i.e. virtual and on-ground events. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
The fashion week will be organised in a hybrid format, i.e. virtual and on-ground events. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
fashion

Lakme Fashion Week, Fashion Design Council Of India team up for Phygital week

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:04 PM IST
Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) and Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) on Monday announced they are set to present a joint fashion week scheduled to be held from March 16-21
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emma Corin(Instagram)
Emma Corin(Instagram)
fashion

Golden Globes: Crown actor Emma Corrin's Miu Miu gown inspired by Pierrot clowns

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Actor Emma Corrin, the breakout star of the fourth season of Netflix's insanely popular series The Crown, shared that her Miu Miu gown was inspired by Pierrot clowns
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP