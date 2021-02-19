Hina Khan gives an edgy and modern twist to Indian wear in deep purple lehenga

It is the season of lehengas and sarees. But our divas are not wearing the same old colours or the same designs that have been there for the longest time now. Celebrities, along with designers, are giving the traditional Indian wear a modern and edgier twist. Trying different colours in lehengas to wearing quirky blouses with sarees, we are seeing a lot of changes happening. Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Mira Rajput and Madhuri Dixit recently shared images proving us right and now Hina Khan has also joined the bandwagon.

The actor took to Instagram to post pictures of herself wearing a purple lehenga-choli set. Hina’s choli had a deep round neck and was adorned with intricate sequins and zari work. The 33-year-old flaunted her toned midriff in the backless choli. Her deep-purple lehenga also featured the same sequin work at the waist and the hem. She completed the three-piece look with a matching dupatta that had matching embroidery.

The actor accessorised the outfit with statement pearl and kundan drop choker and teamed with a matching maang tikka and a gold chunky bangle. She kept her makeup on the lighter tone complimenting her attire. Hina was seen with a light shimmery eyeshadow, a nude lipstick along with a similar blush, mascara-laden lashes completed with lots of highlighter. She shared the images with the caption, "Aaj Mood Indian Hai (sic).”

Hina’s lehenga choli set is made by the Hyderabad-based designer Prathyusha Garimella and if you want to wear this edgy piece at your friend’s upcoming wedding, you will have to spend ₹96,800.

Hina Khans lehenga is worth ₹96,800.

What a stunner!

On the professional front, Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut last year with the film Hacked. She was even seen entering the Big Boss home during season 14 as a senior with celebrities like Gauahar Khan.

