Kiara Advani exudes charm and glamour in green metallic saree, seen yet?
- Kiara Advani recently wore a beautiful Manish Malhotra metallic saree worth ₹1.45 lakh. The fashionista also taught us the correct way to do minimal accessories with a statement outfit.
Be it a red carpet event or a wedding, Kiara Advani’s moss green saree works perfectly for every occasion. The six-yards of elegance has been given a modern twist and lately many celebrities including Mouni Roy, Mira Rajput and Madhuri Dixit have been declaring their love for sarees. Even Kiara has now joined the group.
Recently, images of the actor draped in a sequinned metallic saree landed on the internet and went viral. Her saree had gold sequin throughout and it was adorned with kashti embroidered frill border. The Kabir Singh actor teamed her saree with a backless blouse that had a single halter-neck strap in the same moss green colour.
To accessorise the look and add a little more elan to it, Kiara opted for a pair of statement earrings with a matching ring and bangles. She added romance to the look by leaving her slightly wavy long hair open and went for minimal makeup which included mascara-laden lashes, subtle eyeshadow teamed with blushed cheeks and a nude lip. The Instagram account Manish Malhotra World shared these images with the caption, “Kiara Advani (@kiaraaliaadvani) illustrates exquisite charm and glamour in our metallic saree. (sic).”
The saree that Kiara wore is by the designer Manish Malhotra and you will have to shell out ₹1,45,000 if you want to add it to your collection.
Kiara Advani looks breathtaking in ethnic attires. Check out some of the images that are testimony to our statement:
On the work front, Kiara was last seen in the film Indoo Ki Jawani. The 2020 release also featured Aditya Seal. She was even seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in the Hotstar film Laxmii. Kiara’s upcoming projects include Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiara Advani exudes charm and glamour in green metallic saree, seen yet?
- Kiara Advani recently wore a beautiful Manish Malhotra metallic saree worth ₹1.45 lakh. The fashionista also taught us the correct way to do minimal accessories with a statement outfit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scarlet fever rages at NYFW
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Patani flaunts toned midriff in teal lehenga, Krishna Shroff says on point
- Disha Patani was recently snapped attending a friend's wedding in a gorgeous teal lehenga worth ₹79,000. The actor also flaunted her makeup skills and we are in awe.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tahira Kashyap proves happy girls are prettiest in chanderi high low kurta, pant
- Looking for an occasion wear laden with global appeal? Tahira Kashyap sorts our fashion woes in a pale blue high low kurta with stripe jogger pants, a look that's contemporary and minimalistic with a vintage heart, as she drops the news of ‘taking progressive steps towards Oscars 2021’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New bride Dia Mirza's pink couture anarkali suit is the star of her trousseau
- Dia Mirza's images wearing a gorgeous rose pink anarkali suit landed on the internet and made headlines. The couture piece was made by designer Anita Dongre. She shared the beautiful pictures online and congratulated the actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fashion bows down to pussy bows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mommy-to-be Neeti Mohan slays maternity fashion in a sultry tie-dye dress
- Neeti Mohan broke her pregnancy news to fans on her second wedding anniversary with hubby Nihaar Pandya and fashionistas can’t help but swoon over her maternity fashion in a thigh-high yellow tie and dye dress which seals the boho chic vibe too | Check pictures inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The season of monotone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput is all about modern chic vibe in ₹35k saree at friend's wedding
- Take style cues from Mira Kapoor's bridesmaid look book and add a modern twist to the traditional Indian clothes. The fashionista recently attended a friend's wedding where she wore some stunning attires.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gucci stumbles as Kering gears up for brand's 100th year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit flaunts a theatrical silhouette, sizzles in a sheer bling saree
- Madhuri Dixit Nene set the Internet on fire with her majestically magnificent look in a silver bling sheer saree as she shot for an episode of Dance Deewane Season 2 and we can’t take our eyes off as we bookmark this chic style for the next wedding | Check pictures inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhumi Pednekar looks resplendently vibrant in ₹6 lakh lehenga-choli set
- Modern brides are done with classic reds and pinks, instead, they are inclining towards the pastel colours and this Manish Malhotra lehenga on Bhumi Pednekar is the perfect example of it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora Fatehi is fierce as a leopard in animal print midi dress, we love it
- Nora Fatehi rocks dresses better than others and her latest pictures wearing a leopard-print midi dress prove us right. Check out some of the other dresses that the actor has rocked recently:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza’s BFF Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in hot pink orgaza saree at joota chhupai
- On Dia Mirza’s wedding, BFF Aditi Rao Hydari shared a picture with groom Vaibhav Rekhi’s shoes as a part of the traditional ‘joota chhupai’ ritual but it was her hot pink organza and silk saree with embroidered peacock motifs that made jaws drop and left us swooning | Check pictures inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World fashion capitals get a $600 million haircut thanks to Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox