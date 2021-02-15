Kiara Advani in 4k outfit makes strong case for all-white denim-on-denim look

A white attire is never a bad option and once you add a pop of colour to it, you make it a statement outfit. That is exactly what Kiara Advani did recently. The Kabir Singh actor, who is known for her fabulous sartorial moments, made her fans swoon with her all-white denim-on-denim attire. Kiara has rarely had fashion faux pas moments,but this ensemble, in particular, made it to her top 5 outfits.

For the event, Kiara wore a white soft denim corset top that featured wide shoulder straps and a square neckline. The top was adorned with a zip which was paired with a ring pull right in the middle. It also had shaping seams with decorative stitching. The best part about the top was that it was made with recycled material and it was environment friendly. While flaunting her toned midriff, she teamed the top with a pair of balloon pants.

The ultra high-waisted white jeans had usable pockets and was also environment friendly. Kiara added oomph to her look with a pop of neon. She teamed the all-white look with a pair of neon orange strappy heels. The 28-year-old accessorised her look with chunky gold jewellery which included a couple of necklaces, matching pair of hoop earrings and bracelets.

For her glam, she went the minimal way and was seen with mascara-laden lashes blushed cheeks and a nude lipstick. She added a romantic vibe to the attire by leaving her slightly wavy middle-parted hair down. Kiara's stylist Lakshmi Lehr shared the images on her Instagram with the caption, "White is a vibe (sic)," and we absolutely agree with her.

Isn't her attire just marvellous? It is from the shelves of the global brand H&M. Adding this attire to your wardrobe will cost you ₹4,198. The corset top is priced at ₹1,499 and the jeans are worth ₹2,699. Yes, you can read that again.

Kiaras top is worth ₹1,499(hm.com)

Kiaras jeans are worth ₹2,699.(hm.com)

What do you think about this outfit?

