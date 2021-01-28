Kiara Advani ups the glamour quotient in red pantsuit
Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, who is known for setting new style statements, took social media by storm on Thursday with a drop-dead gorgeous video of herself from a recent photoshoot.
The 'Kabir Singh' actor is seen channelising her inner 'boss babe' in the video donning a ravishing red-coloured pantsuit which she recently wore to an award function.
Kiara shared the video from the photoshoot on Instagram to treat her fans to the fashionable look. The video sees the 'Fugly' actor dressed in the red pantsuit, paired with a classy matching bow around her waist adding to the overall look of the ensemble.
The actor chose to keep her hair straight and loose with a middle partition. She completed the look with a pair of simple yet trendy black-coloured pointed heels.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara was last seen in the 2020 horror-comedy 'Laxmii' opposite superstar Akshay Kumar. She will next be seen in Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' alongside actor Varun Dhawan.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
