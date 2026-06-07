Parents aren’t waiting to pass down wealth

This is an edition of the WSJ Weekend Reads newsletter, a weekly look at our most colorful, thought-provoking and original feature stories on the business of life. If you’re not subscribed, sign up here. Vicky and Dan Graybill with one of their daughters and two grandchildren.

Vicky and Dan Graybill estimate that they have gifted their adult children and grandchildren about $700,000 over the past few years. And they don’t intend to stop.

Dan says their family “can use the money now more than we can use it to watch our stock portfolio go up.”

The Graybills are among a growing rank of parents who are forgoing inheritances in favor of doling out money to family while they are still alive to see it do some good. This week, Rachel Ensign looks at how the Graybills and others are passing down their wealth in real time.

We also delve into the questions facing American capitalism and take a peek at the Obama Presidential Center and the summer’s buzziest movies.

Enjoy your weekend with these and all the great reads below.

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