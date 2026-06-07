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    Parents aren’t waiting to pass down wealth

    Plus, the future of American capitalism, Wall Street’s unwritten style rules and the movies to watch this summer.

    Published on: Jun 07, 2026 1:23 PM IST
    WSJ
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    This is an edition of the WSJ Weekend Reads newsletter, a weekly look at our most colorful, thought-provoking and original feature stories on the business of life. If you’re not subscribed, sign up here.

    Vicky and Dan Graybill with one of their daughters and two grandchildren.
    Vicky and Dan Graybill with one of their daughters and two grandchildren.

    Vicky and Dan Graybill estimate that they have gifted their adult children and grandchildren about $700,000 over the past few years. And they don’t intend to stop.

    Dan says their family “can use the money now more than we can use it to watch our stock portfolio go up.”

    The Graybills are among a growing rank of parents who are forgoing inheritances in favor of doling out money to family while they are still alive to see it do some good. This week, Rachel Ensign looks at how the Graybills and others are passing down their wealth in real time.

    We also delve into the questions facing American capitalism and take a peek at the Obama Presidential Center and the summer’s buzziest movies.

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    About Us

    WSJ Weekend Reads is a showcase for the wide range of great feature writing at WSJ. Let us know what you think by emailing editor Cristina Lourosa-Ricardo at cristina.lourosa@wsj.com (if you’re reading this in your inbox, you can just hit reply).

    Explore Lifestyle stories on Fashion,Health, Relationships, Festivals, Travel, recipe Fitness and Happy Eid 2026 Wishes. Get expert tips, trending updates, and practical ideas to improve your daily routine on Hindustan Times.
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