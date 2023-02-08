Dog-friendly homes: Tips to create safe and comfortable environment for your dog

Bringing a pet into your family and house is a very fun and gratifying experience, but the fact remains, it is never easy being a parent. Having puppies, kittens or any other type of pet in the house is akin to having a child around, therefore you must pay the same attention to detail while pet-proofing your home. From ensuring their safety and comfort to providing them with plenty of opportunities for play and exercise, here are some tips that will help you turn your house into the perfect home for your four-legged friend. (Also read: How to make vet visits fun for your pets )

Whether you are a newbie pet parent or want to better safeguard your little furr baby at home, here are some tips to create a dog-friendly home shared by, Dr. Shantanu Kalambi, Chief veterinarian, Supertails.com, while talking to HT Lifestyle.

1. Choose pet-friendly furniture

Choose furniture made from durable and easy-to-clean materials such as leather or microfiber, and avoid sharp edges or corners that could harm your dog. Consider getting furniture with rounded edges or slipcovers that can be easily washed. Additionally, look for furniture with minimal crevices or openings where your dog could get stuck or injured.

2. Install “pawbaby” gates

They can help restrict access to certain rooms or areas of the house that may be hazardous to your dog, such as the kitchen or a room with delicate items. This helps create a safe and comfortable environment for your dog and also allows you to keep an eye on them. Choose a sturdy gate that fits securely in doorways or staircases, and make sure it is high enough so your dog cannot jump over it.

3. Create designated play areas

This is important for their physical and mental well-being. This area can be a designated room with toys or a fenced-in yard. Make sure the play area is free from any potential hazards, such as sharp edges or toxic items, and keep it well-stocked with toys to keep your dog entertained. Additionally, consider providing comfortable bedding for your dog to rest on during playtime.

4. Keep toxic items out of reach

It is important to keep hazardous items such as household cleaners, chemicals, and human medications out of reach of dogs, as they can be toxic and harmful if ingested. Additionally, be aware of common household items such as chocolate, caffeine, alcohol, and certain plants that can be toxic to dogs, and keep them out of reach or remove them from your home. Regularly check for and dispose of any fallen food or items that may be toxic to your dog.

5. Provide a feeding area

Designating a specific area for your dog's feeding can help keep their eating habits organised and promote a healthy diet. Make sure the feeding area is in a quiet location to minimise distractions during mealtime. Regularly clean the feeding area to maintain good hygiene and prevent the growth of bacteria.

6. Avoid dangerous plants

It is important to be aware of which plants in and around your home may be toxic to dogs and take steps to restrict access or remove them. Some common toxic plants include lilies, tulips, daffodils, sago palms, and azaleas. If you have any of these plants in your home, be sure to keep them out of reach of your dog, or consider replacing them with pet-friendly options.

