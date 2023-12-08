5 low-fat halwa recipes to relish in winter
A heightened appetite during winter could mean increase in dessert cravings for those with sweet tooth. Here are low-fat halwa recipes to prevent weight gain.
Winters are synonymous with food and not without a reason. After a spell of hot and humid months, our appetite sees a revival in colder season. The good thing is our metabolism too is better during the time and eating a full-course meal is delightful. Wrapping up your spread with a dessert can be heavenly. However, going wrong with the method of preparation (read deep-fried) and the ingredients in your recipe (sugar, cream, fats), could end up making you feel miserable. Large portions of high-calorie food can play havoc with your health and increase risk of a range of chronic diseases like diabetes, blood pressure and heart problems. However, this doesn't mean that you aren't allowed to indulge in delicious food including desserts. (Also read: 4 no-oil pakora recipes to satiate winter cravings)
There are a variety of seasonal and healthy ingredients that can make for a lip-smacking dessert. Fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds, millets can all come together to create sweet and tasty treats that everyone in your family will like.
Here's a compilation of health low-fat halwa recipes that you must try during winter.
1. Beetroot halwa
(Recipe by Shivani Sharma, Chef and Founder- Gourmestan)
Ingredients
Beetroot (4 medium-sized) approx. 400 grams
Jaggery powder 50 grams
Milk 200 ml
Ghee (clarified butter) 3 tbsp
Greek yogurt 4b tbsp
Pistachios 1 tbsp
Rose petals
Method
- Peel and grate the beetroots and keep it aside. Heat the ghee in a deep bottom pan and start cooking the grated beetroot.
- After 5-10 minutes, the beetroot starts changing colour and leaves an aroma.
- Keep stirring continuously on medium flame and add the jaggery. Mix till well combined, and the hue becomes more intense.
- After 5-8 minutes, add the milk and let it simmer. Stir intermittently as the milk takes some time to evaporate.
- Once the milk disappears, reduce the heat and stir again till the fudge leaves from the sides.
- It almost comes together as a lump. Turn off the heat at this point and let it cool.
- Serve warm or chilled, topped with whipped yogurt, nuts, and rose petals as a garnish.
- Add some rose chocolate to give a hype.
2. Dates halwa
(Recipe by Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef - SJI Hospitality and Foods Private Limited)
Ingredients
1 cup pitted dates
2 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter)
1/4 cup chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios)
1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
A pinch of saffron strands (optional)
1/4 cup milk (optional)
Instructions
- Ensure the dates are pitted. If the dates are too dry, you can soak them in warm water for 15-20 minutes to soften.
- Blend the pitted dates into a smooth paste. You can use a food processor or blender.
- In a non-stick pan, heat ghee over medium heat. Add the dates paste and cook, stirring continuously to avoid sticking, until it thickens.
- Once the dates paste thickens, add chopped nuts, cardamom powder, and saffron strands (if using). Mix well and continue to cook until the halwa reaches a desired consistency.
- If you prefer a creamier texture, you can add milk gradually while stirring continuously.
- Keep cooking until the halwa leaves the sides of the pan and forms a cohesive mass.
- Once done, transfer the dates halwa to a serving dish and garnish with additional nuts if desired.
- Serve warm or at room temperature. Dates halwa makes for a delightful dessert or a healthy snack.
- Feel free to adjust the sweetness, nuts, or spices according to your taste preferences
3. Banana halwa
(Recipe by Chef Shivani Sharma)
Ingredients
5 small banana
1 cup milk
½ cup ragi flour
1 cup sugar
¼ cup ghee
1 tsp cardamom powder
10 cashew nut (chopped)
10 almonds (chopped)
Method
- Peel off the skin and add banana and milk into a mixer grind it into a smooth paste.
- Heat ghee in a pan, add chopped cashew nuts and almonds fry until golden brown.
- Take it out and keep it aside.
- Add ragi flour and sauté for a few minutes.
- Add the banana paste and stir for a few minutes.
- Add sugar and stir well.
- Add cardamom powder and mix well.
- Stir continuously until it thickens finely.
- Finally, add cashew nuts and almonds and mix well.
- Tasty banana wheat halwa is ready to serve.
4. Sweet potato halwa
(Recipe by Shivani Sharma)
Ingredients
800 grams sweet potato approx. 2 (medium-sized)
Water as needed (for pressure cooking)
½ tsp salt
½ cup ghee (divided)
10 pieces almonds (roughly crushed)
10 pieces pistachios (roughly crushed)
½ tsp saffron strands
3 pods green cardamom seeds (powdered)
2 tbsp jaggery (optional)
Dried rose petals (optional – for garnish)
Method
- Pressure - cook the sweet potatoes with sufficient water and salt for about 4 whistles.
- Allow them to cool to a workable temperature, peel and mash them well, and set aside.
- In a frying pan, heat 2 tbsp ghee and fry the almonds and pistachios for about 30 seconds and set aside.
- In the same pan, heat the remaining ghee and sauté the mashed sweet potatoes along with saffron and cardamom for about 5 minutes
- Add the jaggery if using, combine well, and cook for another 5 mins till its combined properly.
- Take it out to a serving dish and garnish with almonds, pistachios, and dried rose petals
- This halwa can be enjoyed warm and chilled
5. Bajre ka Halwa
(Recipe by Chef Ishijyot Surri)
Ingredients
1 cup bajra flour (pearl millet flour)
1/2 cup ghee (clarified butter)
1 cup jaggery, grated (adjust according to sweetness preference)
1/2 cup milk
1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
Chopped nuts for garnish (almonds, cashews, pistachios)
Instructions
- In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat ghee over medium heat. Add bajra flour and roast it on low to medium heat until it turns golden brown and you can smell a nutty aroma. Stir continuously to avoid burning.
- In a separate pan, heat the milk and add grated jaggery to it. Stir until the jaggery dissolves in the milk and forms a syrup.
- Slowly add the jaggery-milk syrup to the roasted bajra flour, stirring continuously to avoid lumps.
- Keep stirring the mixture over medium heat until it thickens and reaches a halwa consistency.
- Add cardamom powder to the halwa and mix well for a flavourful touch.
- Garnish the bajra halwa with chopped nuts of your choice.
- Once the halwa reaches a desired consistency, remove it from heat and transfer it to a serving dish.
- Bajre ka Halwa can be served warm and enjoyed as a delightful winter dessert.
- Feel free to adjust the quantity of jaggery and ghee based on your taste preferences. Enjoy your homemade Bajre ka Halwa!