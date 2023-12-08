5 low-fat halwa recipes to relish in winter

Winters are synonymous with food and not without a reason. After a spell of hot and humid months, our appetite sees a revival in colder season. The good thing is our metabolism too is better during the time and eating a full-course meal is delightful. Wrapping up your spread with a dessert can be heavenly. However, going wrong with the method of preparation (read deep-fried) and the ingredients in your recipe (sugar, cream, fats), could end up making you feel miserable. Large portions of high-calorie food can play havoc with your health and increase risk of a range of chronic diseases like diabetes, blood pressure and heart problems. However, this doesn't mean that you aren't allowed to indulge in delicious food including desserts. (Also read: 4 no-oil pakora recipes to satiate winter cravings) Here's a compilation of health low-fat halwa recipes that you must try during winter.

There are a variety of seasonal and healthy ingredients that can make for a lip-smacking dessert. Fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds, millets can all come together to create sweet and tasty treats that everyone in your family will like.

1. Beetroot halwa

(Recipe by Shivani Sharma, Chef and Founder- Gourmestan)

Ingredients

Beetroot (4 medium-sized) approx. 400 grams

Jaggery powder 50 grams

Milk 200 ml

Ghee (clarified butter) 3 tbsp

Greek yogurt 4b tbsp

Pistachios 1 tbsp

Rose petals

Method

Peel and grate the beetroots and keep it aside. Heat the ghee in a deep bottom pan and start cooking the grated beetroot.

After 5-10 minutes, the beetroot starts changing colour and leaves an aroma.

Keep stirring continuously on medium flame and add the jaggery. Mix till well combined, and the hue becomes more intense.

After 5-8 minutes, add the milk and let it simmer. Stir intermittently as the milk takes some time to evaporate.

Once the milk disappears, reduce the heat and stir again till the fudge leaves from the sides.

It almost comes together as a lump. Turn off the heat at this point and let it cool.

Serve warm or chilled, topped with whipped yogurt, nuts, and rose petals as a garnish.

Add some rose chocolate to give a hype.

2. Dates halwa

(Recipe by Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef - SJI Hospitality and Foods Private Limited)

Ingredients

1 cup pitted dates

2 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter)

1/4 cup chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios)

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

A pinch of saffron strands (optional)

1/4 cup milk (optional)

Instructions

Ensure the dates are pitted. If the dates are too dry, you can soak them in warm water for 15-20 minutes to soften.

Blend the pitted dates into a smooth paste. You can use a food processor or blender.

In a non-stick pan, heat ghee over medium heat. Add the dates paste and cook, stirring continuously to avoid sticking, until it thickens.

Once the dates paste thickens, add chopped nuts, cardamom powder, and saffron strands (if using). Mix well and continue to cook until the halwa reaches a desired consistency.

If you prefer a creamier texture, you can add milk gradually while stirring continuously.

Keep cooking until the halwa leaves the sides of the pan and forms a cohesive mass.

Once done, transfer the dates halwa to a serving dish and garnish with additional nuts if desired.

Serve warm or at room temperature. Dates halwa makes for a delightful dessert or a healthy snack.

Feel free to adjust the sweetness, nuts, or spices according to your taste preferences

3. Banana halwa

(Recipe by Chef Shivani Sharma)

Ingredients

5 small banana

1 cup milk

½ cup ragi flour

1 cup sugar

¼ cup ghee

1 tsp cardamom powder

10 cashew nut (chopped)

10 almonds (chopped)

Method

Peel off the skin and add banana and milk into a mixer grind it into a smooth paste.

Heat ghee in a pan, add chopped cashew nuts and almonds fry until golden brown.

Take it out and keep it aside.

Add ragi flour and sauté for a few minutes.

Add the banana paste and stir for a few minutes.

Add sugar and stir well.

Add cardamom powder and mix well.

Stir continuously until it thickens finely.

Finally, add cashew nuts and almonds and mix well.

Tasty banana wheat halwa is ready to serve.

4. Sweet potato halwa

(Recipe by Shivani Sharma)

Ingredients

800 grams sweet potato approx. 2 (medium-sized)

Water as needed (for pressure cooking)

½ tsp salt

½ cup ghee (divided)

10 pieces almonds (roughly crushed)

10 pieces pistachios (roughly crushed)

½ tsp saffron strands

3 pods green cardamom seeds (powdered)

2 tbsp jaggery (optional)

Dried rose petals (optional – for garnish)

Method

Pressure - cook the sweet potatoes with sufficient water and salt for about 4 whistles.

Allow them to cool to a workable temperature, peel and mash them well, and set aside.

In a frying pan, heat 2 tbsp ghee and fry the almonds and pistachios for about 30 seconds and set aside.

In the same pan, heat the remaining ghee and sauté the mashed sweet potatoes along with saffron and cardamom for about 5 minutes

Add the jaggery if using, combine well, and cook for another 5 mins till its combined properly.

Take it out to a serving dish and garnish with almonds, pistachios, and dried rose petals

This halwa can be enjoyed warm and chilled

5. Bajre ka Halwa

(Recipe by Chef Ishijyot Surri)

Ingredients

1 cup bajra flour (pearl millet flour)

1/2 cup ghee (clarified butter)

1 cup jaggery, grated (adjust according to sweetness preference)

1/2 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

Chopped nuts for garnish (almonds, cashews, pistachios)

Instructions