Chinese New Year 2023: Easy-to-make authentic Chinese recipes you can try

It is that time of the year when Chinese communities around the world ring in their New Year. Also known as Lunar New Year because the dates of celebration follow the phases of the moon, the festival typically falls between January 21 and February 20. This year, Chinese New Year begins on January 22, 2023 (Sunday) and ends on February 1. The celebrations usually conclude with Lantern Festival which is held on 15th day of the year. The first day of Chinese New Year begins on a new moon. Chinese New Year is celebrated with great enthusiasm and is the time for family get-togethers and feasts. People enjoy traditional foods like dumplings, fish, noodles, Glutinous Rice Cake, spring rolls, tangerines and oranges. All of these foods are considered auspicious to eat on New Year. (Also read: Lunar New Year 2023: When is the holiday and how is it celebrated? Details here)

On the occasion of Chinese New Year, here are some easy-to-make authentic Chinese recipes by Master Chef Deepak Pujari, Yi Jing, Welcomhotel Sheraton, New Delhi.

1. Tai Chien

Ingredients

Chicken leg - 200 gm

Spring onion - 100 gm

Salt - 8 gm

White pepper - 4 gm

Egg - 1 no.

Corn flour - 20 gm

Soya sauce - 15 gm

Garlic chop - 20 gm

Ginger - 12 gm

Oil - 50 ml

Crush peanut - 25 gm

Chili paste - 20 gm

Water - 70 ml

Method

- Cut chicken in dice and marinate with salt, pepper, egg and corn flour.

- Take a wok and put oil in it.

- Pan fry the chicken until it is cooked.

For Sauce

- Put oil in wok and sauté ginger and garlic.

- Add chili paste, soya sauce and water.

- Mix chicken and sauté with the seasoning.

- Before placing on plate, add peanut and serve.

2. Prawn Jiaozi

Ingredients

Prawn - 1 kg

Sugar - 20 gm

Salt - 10 gm

White pepper - 5 gm

Garlic juice - 10 ml

Oyster sauce - 10 gm

Spring onion - 120 gm

Potato starch - 10 gm

Dough

Ingredients

Potato starch - 90 gm

Wheat starch - 200 gm

Water - 350 ml

For Dough

- Mix both the starch in a bowl.

- Once starch mixed properly add warm water slowly. Use wooden ladle while adding warm water and whisk.

- Make a dough, cover and keep aside for 15 to 20 minutes.

Method

- Clean the prawn and devein.

- Cut prawns in small dice.

- Take a bowl and mix all the ingredients except potato starch.

- Mix gently with soft hands, then add potato starch.

- Cover the mixture in bowl for 15 minutes and keep in refrigerator.

- Place filling in the centre of dough sheet and gently lift one side of dough and fold.

- Press lightly along edge to seal.

- Place the dumpling in basket and steam for 6 minutes.

- Serve hot

