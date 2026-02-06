Green Moong Dal Soup You Can Try At Home For A Healthy Dinner Under 20 Minutes

A warm bowl of green moong dal soup has the power to quietly fix a long and tiring day. Not too heavy for the stomach, yet enough to make you feel properly satisfied. This is the perfect soup to whip up after a busy day; it is easy to make and can be very refreshing. It also has a mild taste, which is good for kids and adults. Bowl Of Green Moong Dal Soup (Freepik)

Green moong dal, also known as whole green gram, has been a staple in Indian kitchens for generations now. It is a superfood that you can eat raw as sprouts, boil it, or blend it into a soup without losing any of its natural charm. It is a great combination of protein and fibre, which helps keep you feeling fuller for longer.

Cooking green moong dal down into a soup actually makes it a lot easier to digest. And all it takes is a few simple spices like ginger, cumin, and black pepper to give it a mild taste without overpowering the whole thing. This balance is what makes this soup so nourishing, rather than just filling.

Green moong dal cooks quicker than most other whole legumes, in fact. Whether you soak it or give it a bit of pressure, it turns all creamy and smooth in no time. Which is great if you're looking for a healthy dinner that you can make in 20 minutes or less. You can add a bit of lemon juice to add a bit of tanginess to the soup.

How To Make Healthy And Creamy Green Dal Soup For A Light And Protein-Rich Dinner Green Moong Dal Soup is the kind of dinner that wraps you in a warm hug after a long day. Made with whole green gram and a handful of spices, it brings comfort without weighing you down. The mild flavours are suitable for the whole family, and the silky texture makes it a treat even on the days when you are feeling drained.

Ingredients ½ cup Green moong dal (whole green gram)

3 cups of water

1 Onion

1 tsp Ginger

6-8 Garlic

1 tsp Ghee or oil

½ Cumin seeds tsp

½ tsp Black pepper

¼ tsp Turmeric powder

Salt - add to taste

1 tsp fresh lemon juice

Chopped coriander leaves Instructions Rinse moong dal and then soak it in water for 4-6 hours or overnight. Drain the water and add it to the pressure cooker with 2 ½ cups of fresh water for 3 whistles. Heat ghee or oil in a pan on medium heat. Add a few cumin seeds and let them get all crackly. Add in chopped onion, ginger and garlic, sauté until it's all soft and golden. Add a bit of turmeric powder and black pepper, and give it a good stir. Add the cooked moong dal along with water. Mash it up a bit to get the right consistency and simmer for about 5 minutes. Add a bit of salt, and if you need to, add a bit more hot water to get it to the right thickness. Switch off the heat, add a squeeze of lemon juice and sprinkle some chopped coriander leaves on top. 5 Good Reasons To Give Green Moong Dal Soup A Try Easy on the Stomach Green moong dal is naturally light on the stomach. And when you make a soup, it gets even gentler.

A Good Source of Plant Protein It is a great plant-based protein, which does a pretty good job of keeping your body satisfied. It will also help with muscle repair and can even help you avoid getting hungry.

Portion Control The soup is light and makes you keep your stomach full for long time, you only need one bowl serving, and then you are full.

Low in Fat This soup is made with minimal amounts of oil or ghee, so it stays nice and low in fat. But it still tastes delicious, and won't weigh you down afterwards.

Packs a Daily Nutritional Green moong dal's got a good amount of fibre and minerals in it, which makes it a great fit for your everyday meals.

FAQs Can green moong dal soup be eaten every day? Green moong dal soup can be enjoyed regularly because it is light, balanced, and easy to digest. Keeping spices mild and oil minimal makes it suitable for everyday dinners.

2. Is green moong dal soup suitable for kids and elders?

Yes, the soft texture and mild taste make green moong dal soup ideal for both kids and elders. Spices can be adjusted to suit individual preferences.

3. Can green moong dal soup be made without soaking the dal?

Soaking helps the dal cook faster and improves digestion. If short on time, slightly longer pressure cooking can be used, but soaking is recommended for best results.