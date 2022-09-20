Healthy and lip-smacking jamun desserts for people with diabetes

After a long wait, the festive season is here as people await Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Guru Purab, Chhath puja, Christmas and New Year to forget their worries for some time, indulge in some good food and to spend quality time with family, friends and relatives. While one is tempted to gobble down calorie-laden festive food during this time, fitness enthusiasts nowadays prefer recipes with healthy and nutritious ingredients. (Also read: Navratri 2022 special recipes: Delectable vrat-friendly sweet desserts to make)

Jamun is one such fruit that brings a host of health benefits for those watching weight and also who are managing diabetes. Jamun also boosts your immunity being rich in Vitamin C and keeps you safe from seasonal infections. This amazing fruit also helps in regulating blood pressure, preventing stroke and various heart diseases as it keeps the arteries healthy by preventing blockage.

Gurpreet Kaur, Senior Clinical Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Chandigarh shares a few healthy jamun recipes to make festival season extra special.

1. Sweet Jamun Mousse

Ingredients

5-6 freshly rinsed Jamun

1 tsp chia seeds

1 cup unflavoured yoghurt or curd

2 tbsp finely chopped nuts (almonds, pista, walnut, cashews)

2-3 drops Stevia (natural sweetener)

Method

- Take chia seeds and yoghurt in a bowl and mix them well (you can add little bit of water as well).

- Refrigerate the mixture overnight or you can leave the mixture for at least 4-5 hours till the chia seeds swell up well.

- Peel off the jamuns and blend them after removing the seeds.

- Now, in a fine cup or glass, put mixture of peeled off jamuns and yoghurt chia seeds mixture and mix all the ingredients well (you can add 2-3 drops of stevia for sweet taste)

- Sprinkle chopped nuts on the ingredients and serve it.

2. Black plum balls

Ingredients

10 no. jamuns

250 gm coconut powder

50 gm finely chopped nuts (cashews and almonds)

Stevia according to taste

3 tbsp milk powder

Method

- Take the ripened jamuns and extract the seeds.

- Put the jamuns in the grinding jar and grind them to make a paste.

- Heat the pan and roast the grated coconut for 3-4 minutes.

- Add chopped nuts, milk powder, stevia and jamun paste in the pan.

- Mix all the ingredients well and roast again for another 2 minutes with continuous stirring.

- Put the roasted mixture in a bowl and leave it until it cools down.

- Take some mixture in ghee spread hand and make it in round shape to make a ball.

- Coat the mixture with coconut powder and repeat same process to make more balls.

- Store the black plum balls in refrigerator for 10-15 minutes and serve it.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter