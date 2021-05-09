Mango-Mint Popsicle Summer Berry Salad, Plum Walnut Palm Jaggery Kheer for Maa

Celebrating the nurturers in our life, Mother's Day is marked annually on the second Sunday of May and this year it falls on May 9. The compassion that glows from a mother towards her children is nothing short of magical and to honour this expression, people all over the world keep some time aside to not only make their mamas feel special but also surprise her in quirky ways.

If you are one of them but cannot decide on a surprise dinner date or outing, we got you sorted. Give Ammi a ‘sweet’ surprise this Sunday with Mango and Mint Popsicle, Summer Berry Salad or Plum walnut and palm jaggery kheer with these mouthwatering and easy to make dessert recipes.

Mango and Mint Popsicle, Summer Berry Salad(Ravish Mishra, Executive Chef, The Westin Goa)

Ingredients for Mango and Mint Popsicle, Summer Berry Salad:

Ripened Mango cubes 20gm

Mango pulp 20ml

Whip Cream 50ml

Fresh Cream 50ml

Milk 50ml

Sugar 10gm

Egg yolks 18gms

Vanilla Pod 0.001gm

Cocoa Butter 20gm

White Chocolate 20gm

Yellow color food grade 0.0001gm

Blueberry 2gm

Raspberry 2gms

Fresh mint sprig 1gm

Method:

Take milk, cream, sugar and vanilla pod and boil it together. Make a custard sauce (vanilla sauce) by tempering the egg yolks into the hot mixture and cooking it till it coats the back of your spoon.

Once mixture has cooled fold mango pulp and whip cream to it and pipe in a Popsicle mould and freeze it. Meanwhile melt cocoa butter and white chocolate and chocolate coloring to it.

Remove the Popsicle and dip it in cocoa butter mixture, remove and let it set. Once the Popsicle is ready serve it with fresh berry salad and mango cubes on the side and garnish it with fresh mint sprig. Enjoy!

Plum Walnut and Palm Jaggery Kheer(avish Mishra, Executive Chef, The Westin Goa)

Ingredients for Plum Walnut and Palm Jaggery Kheer:

Seasonal ripened plums 4 Ea.

Almond milk 500 Ml

Walnuts 50 Gms

Palm jaggery 250 Gms

Basmati rice 50 Gms

Basil or Mint sprigs for garnish

Orange slice for garnish

Method:

Take fresh plums (choose pulpy fruit), cut and remove the pit. Cut few even sized cubes for garnish and keep aside. Put rest of the pulp in a blender.

Soak basmati rice in cold water for 20 mins, drain and keep ready for boiling. Add almond milk in the saucepan for boiling, add rice and boil till rice is cooked.

Add chopped plums and toasted walnuts to the pudding. Add palm jaggery and blend till homogeneous mixture is made. Pour in chilled glass. Top up with remaining plums, walnuts and a dehydrated orange slice. Enjoy!

(Recipes: Ravish Mishra, Executive Chef, The Westin Goa)

Susan Gale once said, “Mothers are like glue. Even when you can’t see them, they’re still holding the family together” and we couldn't agree more. Here’s wishing a "Happy Mother’s Day" to all the nurturers out there!

