National Veggie Burger Day: Tasty and easy-to-make veggie burger recipes

Burger is one of the popular fast foods everyone likes to dig in, but its high-calorie status and lack of fibre and other nutrients can make it unpopular amid fitness enthusiasts. It is possible to add a bit of plant power and some wonderful antioxidants to your burger by adding loads of healthy vegetables, legumes, and certain herbs and spices. National Veggie Burger Day is celebrated every year on June 5. Just like sandwiches, burgers can be customised to your liking. Also, if your mom feels you aren't having enough veggies, stuff them all in your burger and enhance the flavour with delightful chutneys and chaat masala. (Also read: International Burger Day 2023: 4 delicious millet burger recipes to enjoy during weekend)

