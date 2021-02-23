Recipe: Bring smiles to breakfast table with this scrumptious vegan French Toast
- No eggs? No problem! Whip up this Classic French Toast for breakfast today which turns out to be super good and delicious despite being vegan | Check out the recipe inside
For those who are not pancake lovers, French toast is the common ground. As you soak in the morning breeze with the windows open, before getting to the day’s tasks, we have a recipe of scrumptious vegan French toast to give the perfect kick to start your day.
No eggs? No problem! Try your hands on this Classic French Toast which turns out to be so delicious that we can’t believe it is vegan. Slightly sweet and warm from the cinnamon, these French toasts are dreamy, simple and tender with a subtle bite.
Check out the recipe of the vegan Classic French Toast here:
Ingredients:
6-8 slices of vegan sliced bread preferably white.
To make the custard you will need
1 1/2 cup of oat milk
2 tbsp of maple syrup
1 tbsp of flax meal
2 tbsp of tapioca or organic corn starch
1 tsp of salt
1 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp of vanilla
3 tbps of vegan butter or coconut oil for cooking
Method:
Mix the above ingredients except butter and set it aside. Soak the sliced bread in the custard mixture making sure it is coated evenly.
Fry the toasts in a pan over a med heat with 1 tsp of vegan butter 2-3 min on each side. Repeat the process.
Enjoy the toasts with a generous amount of maple syrup, vegan butter or nut butter and fresh berries.
(Recipe: Zuliya Khawaja, Instagram/naturallyzuzu)
Benefits:
As per a study published in the 'Journal of the American College of Nutrition', a vegan diet is more effective for weight loss than a Mediterranean diet. When compared with a Mediterranean diet, a low-fat vegan diet has better outcomes for weight, body composition, insulin sensitivity and cholesterol levels.
Hence, those looking for improving health markers and boosting weight loss, switching to a vegan diet is a good option. It is associated with a reduction in calorie intake, increase in fiber intake, decrease in fat consumption, and decrease in saturated fat consumption.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High on spirits without the alcohol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Have your cake and eat it too!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This vegan Pho recipe will change your mind about Vietnamese Noodle Soup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Let's make some creamy and luscious chocolate pudding from scratch: Recipe
- Make this decadent chocolate pudding at home. It will satiate your dessert cravings. The recipe is extremely easy and always results in a delicious outcome.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Bookmark this cinnamon roll chia pudding for a healthy Monday breakfast
- Are you a fit foodie, hunting for gluten free dessert or breakfast? Look no further as we bring to you a vegan treat with this recipe of cinnamon roll chia pudding that can also be served as a parfait and takes merely 5 minutes to prepare
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Enjoy a cosy Sunday evening with Creamy Coconut Pasta and Crispy Tofu
- Looking for a vegan food that is packed with your favourite flavours? Try this recipe of Creamy Coconut Pasta with Crispy Tofu and add dollops of yum to your Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This Sunday give health a chance with Shilpa Shetty’s Tomato Celery Juice recipe
- As you hang up your boots this Sunday and indulge in some self love, make sure to say ‘hi’ to immunity boosting and ‘goodbye’ to skin ageing with Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s super easy recipe of Tomato Celery Juice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pick your pickle and tickle your taste buds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Crispy and healthy Oven Baked Sweet Potato Fries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: A bowl of this Vegetable Thukpa feels like a warm hug on cold nights
- Try the easy recipe of Vegetable Thukpa tonight. This comfort food tastes divine all year long but it especially feels like a warm hug on cold winter nights.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Pilates? No, we prefer pie-lattes especially if its protein pumpkin pie
- It might be too late to call it a Thanksgiving hangover so let’s just blame it on the weekend and the last traces of winters as we give into sweet treats with this recipe of protein pumpkin pie | Check benefits inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Deciding what to make for dinner?Try these Burnt Chilli Garlic Noodles
- In the mood for something spicy for your dinner? Try these Burnt Chilli Garlic Noodles, they will satiate your taste buds and maybe even become your new favourite dish.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: This rich, creamy Japanese Katsu Curry will blow you away
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Creativity fuels menu overhaul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic kills food buffets?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox