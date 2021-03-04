Recipe: Focus on everyday routine with strawberry chia pudding, benefits inside
- Seal your midweek sugar cravings with a healthy treat including the goodness of a superfood with this super easy recipe of strawberry chia pudding. Check out the health benefits of this delicious dessert inside
Turn weekdays into fun days by staying in tune with our recipe column as we not only dig out recipes which are healthy but also guarantee a flavour explosion in your mouth apart from coming packed with health benefits and strawberry chia pudding is just another addition to our list. Seal your midweek sugar cravings with a healthy treat including the goodness of a superfood with this recipe of strawberry chia pudding which is too delicious a dessert to miss.
If you are having this strawberry chia pudding for breakfast, it is advised to prepare the chia mixture in advance, probably a night before. This is to let it stiffen since it takes on a kind of jelly-like layer when moisture is added to it and gives them a nice creamy texture.
Hence, the mixture should set in the refrigerator for at least an hour before use. Check out the super simple recipe of strawberry chia pudding here:
Ingredients:
1½ cup oatmilk
1½ cup frozen strawberries
⅓ cup chia seeds
1 tbsp agave syrup
½ tsp vanilla powder (pure vanilla)
Method:
Mix together all of the ingredients in a blender until combined. Pour in to jars and let sit for about 20 min. Serve with toppings of choice. Enjoy!
(Recipe: Mathilda, Instagram/healthyholisticview)
Benefits:
Loaded with cell-protecting antioxidants, chia seeds deliver a massive amount of nutrients with very few calories and are a good source of minerals like calcium. They help prevent constipation by providing insoluble fibre, which along with the protein content helps one to lose weight.
As for the strawberries, they are sodium-free, fat-free, cholesterol-free, low-calorie food and are packed with fibres and vitamins. They protect the heart by increasing HDL which is good cholesterol, guard against cancer and lower the blood pressure.
