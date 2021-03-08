Recipe: Kick off the week with these granola bars and enjoy healthy snacking
- Curb cravings between meals by whipping up some easy-to-make granola bars that are nutritious, delicious and can be made at home from the scratch. Check out the recipe of healthy granola bars and their benefits here
As per the latest analysis, the size of the Global Healthy Snack Market is projected to reach USD 108.11 billion by 2027 courtesy the rising consumer focus on nutritional values of snacks such as high vitamins and proteins and low calories while Granola bars market is estimated to grow at a growth rate of 4.00% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Driven by this healthy trend, we dug up a recipe of granola bars to kickstart our week with healthy snacking.
Curb cravings between meals by whipping up some easy-to-make granola bars that are nutritious, delicious and can be made at home from the scratch. Easy to carry and prepared by heterogeneous mixture of dry fruits, cereals, honey, puffed rice and other ingredients, granola bars serve as sweet baked snacks that are packed with health benefits.
Check out the recipe of healthy granola bars here:
Ingredients:
1 cup dates
1/4 cup maple syrup or honey
1/4 cup creamy salted natural peanut butter or almond butter (we used @meridianfoods )
1 cup roasted unsalted almonds (loosely chopped)
1 1/2 cups rolled oats
Any additions – You can also add pumpkin seeds, mixed nuts and coconut flakes for that extra crunch
Method:
(Optional) Toast your oats (pumpkin seeds and coconut flakes if added) in a 176 C oven for 10-15 minutes or until slightly golden brown. Process dates in food processor until small bits remain - should be ‘dough’ consistency.
Place oats, almonds and dates in a large mixing bowl – set aside. Warm maple syrup/ honey and peanut butter in a small saucepan over low heat. Stir and pour over oat mixture and then mix, breaking up the dates to disperse throughout.
Once thoroughly mixed, transfer to an 8×8-inch baking dish or other small pan lined with plastic wrap or parchment paper so they lift out easily. Press down firmly until evenly flattened and cover with parchment or cling film and let firm up in fridge or freezer for 15-20 minutes.
Remove bars from pan and chop into 10 even bars. Store in an airtight container for up to a few days. Enjoy!
(Recipe: Instagram/thefamished_foodies)
Benefits:
This super easy and healthy recipe is packed with health benefits and serves as an energy-rich snack that can be consumed daily. Apart from having an excellent nutrition profile, dates are high in fiber which is important for our overall health, benefits digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements, provide various antioxidants that help reduce the risk of several diseases and also help in improving the brain function.
As for the oats, they are slow releasing carbs which give you energy gradually throughout the day. Hence, it is good for people of all age groups.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Kick off the week with these granola bars and enjoy healthy snacking
- Curb cravings between meals by whipping up some easy-to-make granola bars that are nutritious, delicious and can be made at home from the scratch. Check out the recipe of healthy granola bars and their benefits here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Keep your weeknight dinner mood lit with Orange Chicken Meatballs
- Looking for an easy-to-make dinner option that will flavour your weeknight and result in the whole family loving it? Well, we got you sorted with this mouthwatering recipe of Orange Chicken Meatballs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turn into a master chef with this simple, authentic Pindi Chhole recipe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Got sourdough discard? Use it to make Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies
- What’s better than paleo chocolate chip cookies? Well, it has to be Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies made from sourdough discard as they are gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan. Check out their tempting recipe inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tips and tricks to make the perfect pasta from scratch at home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bored of eating the same pastas? Try out this interesting gnocchi recipe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Beat the heat this summer with flavoursome dessert of Mango Pudding
- Whip up a healthy treat this summer, packed with a flavoursome and refreshing punch with this Mango Pudding that is a lovely light way to end a heavy meal. Check out the exotic recipe inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Kickstart your day with colourful, nutritious smoothie bowls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quick and easy Spicy Tomato Chicken Curry recipe for amateur chefs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Healthy Recipe: Make Oats-Cranberry Pancakes and start your day on a sweet note
- Try this delicious recipe of Oats and Cranberry Pancakes that don't just taste divine but are also healthy. You can now enjoy pancakes without the guilt.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Focus on everyday routine with strawberry chia pudding, benefits inside
- Seal your midweek sugar cravings with a healthy treat including the goodness of a superfood with this super easy recipe of strawberry chia pudding. Check out the health benefits of this delicious dessert inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Chicken Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce are new healthy weeknight staple
- Want to be healthy with a flavour explosion in your mouth? Try this mouthwatering recipe of Chicken Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce that will keep you coming back for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Try this mutton Yakhni Pulao fit for kings by Malaika Arora's mother, Joyce
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Believe in plant-based eating? Try your hands on this easy burrito
- Whether you like your beans spicy or prefer skipping them and using plain canned ones, the goal is to create a quality burrito that is made from the scratch and you can try this simple recipe too if you are craving some Mexican food tonight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Say ‘bottoms up’ to an excellent rice substitute - Cauliflower Soup
- Want to relieve constipation or treat your body to natural antioxidants? Here’s a recipe to whip up some creamy, crunchy Cauliflower soup this Tuesday evening which is a healthy substitute for rice and flour and is sure to tickle your taste buds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox