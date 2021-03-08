IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: Kick off the week with these granola bars and enjoy healthy snacking
Recipe: Kick off the week with these granola bars and enjoy healthy snacking(Instagram/thefamished_foodies)
Recipe: Kick off the week with these granola bars and enjoy healthy snacking(Instagram/thefamished_foodies)
recipe

Recipe: Kick off the week with these granola bars and enjoy healthy snacking

  • Curb cravings between meals by whipping up some easy-to-make granola bars that are nutritious, delicious and can be made at home from the scratch. Check out the recipe of healthy granola bars and their benefits here
READ FULL STORY
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:45 PM IST

As per the latest analysis, the size of the Global Healthy Snack Market is projected to reach USD 108.11 billion by 2027 courtesy the rising consumer focus on nutritional values of snacks such as high vitamins and proteins and low calories while Granola bars market is estimated to grow at a growth rate of 4.00% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Driven by this healthy trend, we dug up a recipe of granola bars to kickstart our week with healthy snacking.

Curb cravings between meals by whipping up some easy-to-make granola bars that are nutritious, delicious and can be made at home from the scratch. Easy to carry and prepared by heterogeneous mixture of dry fruits, cereals, honey, puffed rice and other ingredients, granola bars serve as sweet baked snacks that are packed with health benefits.

Check out the recipe of healthy granola bars here:

Ingredients:

1 cup dates

1/4 cup maple syrup or honey

1/4 cup creamy salted natural peanut butter or almond butter (we used @meridianfoods )

1 cup roasted unsalted almonds (loosely chopped)

1 1/2 cups rolled oats

Any additions – You can also add pumpkin seeds, mixed nuts and coconut flakes for that extra crunch

Method:

(Optional) Toast your oats (pumpkin seeds and coconut flakes if added) in a 176 C oven for 10-15 minutes or until slightly golden brown. Process dates in food processor until small bits remain - should be ‘dough’ consistency.

Place oats, almonds and dates in a large mixing bowl – set aside. Warm maple syrup/ honey and peanut butter in a small saucepan over low heat. Stir and pour over oat mixture and then mix, breaking up the dates to disperse throughout.

Once thoroughly mixed, transfer to an 8×8-inch baking dish or other small pan lined with plastic wrap or parchment paper so they lift out easily. Press down firmly until evenly flattened and cover with parchment or cling film and let firm up in fridge or freezer for 15-20 minutes.

Remove bars from pan and chop into 10 even bars. Store in an airtight container for up to a few days. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Instagram/thefamished_foodies)

Benefits:

This super easy and healthy recipe is packed with health benefits and serves as an energy-rich snack that can be consumed daily. Apart from having an excellent nutrition profile, dates are high in fiber which is important for our overall health, benefits digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements, provide various antioxidants that help reduce the risk of several diseases and also help in improving the brain function.

As for the oats, they are slow releasing carbs which give you energy gradually throughout the day. Hence, it is good for people of all age groups.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
healthy recipe recipes healthy recipes recipe granola bar healthy healthy snacking healthy snacks nutrition fitness snacks dates oats
Close
Recipe: Kick off the week with these granola bars and enjoy healthy snacking(Instagram/thefamished_foodies)
Recipe: Kick off the week with these granola bars and enjoy healthy snacking(Instagram/thefamished_foodies)
recipe

Recipe: Kick off the week with these granola bars and enjoy healthy snacking

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:45 PM IST
  • Curb cravings between meals by whipping up some easy-to-make granola bars that are nutritious, delicious and can be made at home from the scratch. Check out the recipe of healthy granola bars and their benefits here
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Keep your weeknight dinner mood lit right with Orange Chicken Meatballs(Instagram/thewoodenskillet)
Recipe: Keep your weeknight dinner mood lit right with Orange Chicken Meatballs(Instagram/thewoodenskillet)
recipe

Recipe: Keep your weeknight dinner mood lit with Orange Chicken Meatballs

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:55 PM IST
  • Looking for an easy-to-make dinner option that will flavour your weeknight and result in the whole family loving it? Well, we got you sorted with this mouthwatering recipe of Orange Chicken Meatballs
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pindi Chana Masala(CookPlateEatEnjoy)
Pindi Chana Masala(CookPlateEatEnjoy)
recipe

Turn into a master chef with this simple, authentic Pindi Chhole recipe

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:24 PM IST
This recipe uses big, white chana or grams and is cooked in a mixture of spices, cinammon sticks and black tea water to give it a nice, dark colour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Got sourdough discard? Use it to make Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies(Instagram/bakeritablog)
Recipe: Got sourdough discard? Use it to make Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies(Instagram/bakeritablog)
recipe

Recipe: Got sourdough discard? Use it to make Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:30 PM IST
  • What’s better than paleo chocolate chip cookies? Well, it has to be Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies made from sourdough discard as they are gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan. Check out their tempting recipe inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
recipe

Tips and tricks to make the perfect pasta from scratch at home

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Here are some useful tips and tricks that will help you achieve the perfect texture and consistency in all you pasta endeavours, read on:
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gnocchi in tomato sauce(Pixabay)
Gnocchi in tomato sauce(Pixabay)
recipe

Bored of eating the same pastas? Try out this interesting gnocchi recipe

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Gnocchi is a type of pasta or potato dumpling which is usually made from ingredients like wheat flour, egg, cheese, potato, breadcrumbs, cornmeal or other variations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Beat the heat this summer with flavoursome dessert of Mango Pudding(Instagram/sadiekitchensweettreats)
Recipe: Beat the heat this summer with flavoursome dessert of Mango Pudding(Instagram/sadiekitchensweettreats)
recipe

Recipe: Beat the heat this summer with flavoursome dessert of Mango Pudding

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:44 PM IST
  • Whip up a healthy treat this summer, packed with a flavoursome and refreshing punch with this Mango Pudding that is a lovely light way to end a heavy meal. Check out the exotic recipe inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smoothie Bowls(JoyFoodSunshine)
Smoothie Bowls(JoyFoodSunshine)
recipe

Recipe: Kickstart your day with colourful, nutritious smoothie bowls

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:20 PM IST
Sick of eating the same old cereal everyday? Try out this Instagrammable smoothie bowl recipe and give your day (and social media feed) a bright start.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tomato Chicken Curry(HungryHealthyHappy)
Tomato Chicken Curry(HungryHealthyHappy)
recipe

Quick and easy Spicy Tomato Chicken Curry recipe for amateur chefs

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:10 PM IST
With simple ingredients and only 40 minutes of total preparation time, this super quick Tomato Chicken Curry recipe is thick, healthy and spicy, and will go perfectly well with paranthas, roti, naan and even rice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oats and cranberries pancakes recipe(Instagram/dine.with.rakhi)
Oats and cranberries pancakes recipe(Instagram/dine.with.rakhi)
recipe

Healthy Recipe: Make Oats-Cranberry Pancakes and start your day on a sweet note

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:50 PM IST
  • Try this delicious recipe of Oats and Cranberry Pancakes that don't just taste divine but are also healthy. You can now enjoy pancakes without the guilt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Focus on everyday routine with strawberry chia pudding, benefits inside(Instagram/healthyholisticview)
Recipe: Focus on everyday routine with strawberry chia pudding, benefits inside(Instagram/healthyholisticview)
recipe

Recipe: Focus on everyday routine with strawberry chia pudding, benefits inside

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:47 PM IST
  • Seal your midweek sugar cravings with a healthy treat including the goodness of a superfood with this super easy recipe of strawberry chia pudding. Check out the health benefits of this delicious dessert inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Chicken Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce are new healthy weeknight staple(Instagram/broccyourbody)
Recipe: Chicken Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce are new healthy weeknight staple(Instagram/broccyourbody)
recipe

Recipe: Chicken Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce are new healthy weeknight staple

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:36 PM IST
  • Want to be healthy with a flavour explosion in your mouth? Try this mouthwatering recipe of Chicken Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce that will keep you coming back for more
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora with her mother Joyce, and delicious Yakhni Pulao made by her.(Instagram)
Malaika Arora with her mother Joyce, and delicious Yakhni Pulao made by her.(Instagram)
recipe

Try this mutton Yakhni Pulao fit for kings by Malaika Arora's mother, Joyce

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Malaika Arora's mother Joyce Arora is quite the Instagram star, and often takes to her feed to share delicious recipes, tips and tricks with her 34,000 plus followers on the social media platform under a very punny name, 'Joys of Cooking'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Believe in plant-based eating? Try your hands on this easy burrito(Instagram/plantbasedonabudget)
Recipe: Believe in plant-based eating? Try your hands on this easy burrito(Instagram/plantbasedonabudget)
recipe

Recipe: Believe in plant-based eating? Try your hands on this easy burrito

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:44 PM IST
  • Whether you like your beans spicy or prefer skipping them and using plain canned ones, the goal is to create a quality burrito that is made from the scratch and you can try this simple recipe too if you are craving some Mexican food tonight
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Say ‘bottoms up’ to an excellent rice substitute - Cauliflower Soup(Instagram/claritasway)
Recipe: Say ‘bottoms up’ to an excellent rice substitute - Cauliflower Soup(Instagram/claritasway)
recipe

Recipe: Say ‘bottoms up’ to an excellent rice substitute - Cauliflower Soup

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:11 PM IST
  • Want to relieve constipation or treat your body to natural antioxidants? Here’s a recipe to whip up some creamy, crunchy Cauliflower soup this Tuesday evening which is a healthy substitute for rice and flour and is sure to tickle your taste buds
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP