Valentine's Day recipes: Surprise bae with pancakes, heart-shape prawns and more

During the Valentine's Week, couples go out of their comfort zones with DIY jar of love or other personalized gifts but with just two days to go for Valentine's Day, we got you sorted with a tinge of health and love to present to your partner on Hug Day or Kiss Day as you pour your heart out this romantic week. With Cupid on our side, we dug up a few cute recipes which not only look tempting but are also packed with health benefits.

There is nothing better than celebrating a healthy Valentine’s Day with the right amount of mush. These recipes of heart-shaped prawns with spaghetti in tomato sauce, comforting sweet and savoury pancakes and heart-in-a-bread egg sandwich with mini sausage hearts are all you need to amp up the romance this Valentine’s Week.

1. Cinnamon and honey pancakes

Cinnamon and honey pancakes (Mansi Vyas)

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons organic cinnamon honey

Method:

Bring together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Add the egg (not necessary), milk and honey to the flour mix and stir it until it is well-blended.

Using a 1/4 measuring cup, pour the batter onto a hot, lightly greased griddle or skillet. Cook it for 1 to 2 minutes or until the bubbles on top start to pop. Turn and cook for 1 more minute. Top it up with butter and more honey.

Enjoy the blast of sweetness and warmth in your mouth!

(Recipe: Mansi Vyas)

2. Heart-in-a-bread egg sandwich with mini sausage hearts

Heart in a bread egg sandwich with mini sausage hearts (Chef Jerson Fernandes)

Ingredients:

Egg 1 no.

Sliced bread 1 no.

Oil for frying 1tspn

Salt 1 tspn

Black pepper 1 tblspn

Chicken sausages 4 nos

Method:

Cut a heart into the centre of a sliced bread suing a mould. Do not discard the heart shaped bread piece. Leave it aside. Place the sliced bread on a hot non-stick pan and toast it using butter. Once it is slightly firm, break an egg in the heart shaped cavity straight onto the pan.

Allow it to cook by covering using a lid. Season with salt and pepper. Cut sausages, shape them into hearts by joining the 2 pieces using sticks. Grill them on a separate pan. Toast the heart shaped bread piece and serve hot along with the sausages, ketchup and mustard.

Chefs tip: Use grated cheese/chopped vegetables on the egg as per your preference. Replace chicken sausages with potatoes/mushrooms for vegetarian option.

(Recipe: Chef Jerson Fernandes)

3. Heart-shaped prawns with spaghetti in tomato sauce

Heart shaped prawns with spaghetti in tomato sauce (Chef Jerson Fernandes)

Ingredients:

Jumbo Prawns 4 nos

Garlic 6 pods

Olive Oil 200 ml

Spaghetti 300 gms

Tomato 4 nos

Fresh Thyme 2 sprigs

Fresh Basil 2 sprigs

Fresh Oregano 2 sprigs

Salt To taste

Crushed Black Pepper To taste

Grated Parmesan Cheese 50 gms

Method:

Boil spaghetti with salt and oil, drizzle oil when done and leave aside to cool to prevent sticking. Make a tomato sauce by blanching tomatoes. Peel off skin and pure the tomatoes. Heat olive oil, add chopped garlic, tomato puree, fresh herbs and simmer with seasoning. Once cooked, place it over the cooked spaghetti or toss them together.

Clean, season and grill prawns on the same non-stick pan. Once cooked, shape them into hearts using skewers. Place the heart shaped prawns next to the spaghetti with tomato sauce. Sprinkle parmesan cheese and serve hot.

Chefs tip: Once the spaghetti is out of the boiling water, add oil and toss it well to prevent it from sticking.

(Recipe: Chef Jerson Fernandes)