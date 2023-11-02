World Sandwich Day 2023: Easy and delectable sandwich recipes for a satisfying meal

Perfect for lazy evenings as well as rushed mornings, a sandwich is one of the most versatile meal options that can be customised as per your choice and taste. Whether you want to have a sinful treat for the weekend or a nutritious breakfast for a productive working day, there is sandwich for every occasion and mood. World Sandwich is celebrated on November 3 annually to commemorate John Montagu, 4th Earl of Sandwich, who gets the credit to invent world's first sandwich. A homemade wholegrain sandwich could be stuffed with veggies, egg, chicken, paneer and other nutritious ingredients to make a filling sandwich that will keep hunger pangs at bay for long. (Also read: Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Hits and misses on the sandwich scene)

