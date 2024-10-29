Brains over brawns: Intelligent men are the ultimate green flags. Here's why

Is big brain energy the secret to keeping the ‘relation-ship’ sailing? New study published in Personality and Individual Differences says so. It revealed that intelligence has a positive connection with relationships, with a key role in its longevity and sustainability as well. The research led by Gavin S. Vance and colleagues found that intelligent men are more committed and show less hostility in romantic relationships. So maybe the klutzy nerd has a thing or two to teach? Let’s see how men with higher intelligence have healthier relationships. Intelligent men are more understanding and have a long-term vision of the relationship. (Pexels)

ALSO READ: Study says very attractive and very unattractive men are most hostile towards women. Here's why

Foundation for success

Intelligence is like a natural headstart, helping to support academic success, career success, and even day-to-day functioning. In relationships, intelligence also lays the groundwork for success through the skills of problem-solving and memory. With stronger memory, conflict resolution becomes easier as one can recall the perspective and become more empathetic. It lessens the impact of the relationship’s issues.

ALSO READ: Are you stuck on the relationship escalator? Here's how to know

Intelligence and relationship dynamics

The researchers explored how men’s intelligence is linked with positive relationship behaviours such as higher commitment. It also indicates a lowered tendency to engage in negative behaviour like insults towards the partner and sexual coercion. The researchers examined 202 men in heterosexual relationships and tested them on various parameters.

The findings revealed that cognitive skills enhance impulse control, prompting men to avoid making irrational decisions that may later hurt the relationship. The ability to understand the consequences stops them from being impulsive. Apart from problem-solving skills that mitigate conflicts, intelligent men also express high relationship satisfaction and aim to maintain the relationships for the longer run. It implies that intelligent men are stable partners with a definite, long-term vision for their relationships.

ALSO READ: Couples across the internet claim that the 2/2/2 rule saved their relationship, here's what the experts say