Tips to level up your romance and dating game this winter season

Modern dating is packed with so many new experiences and one gets to have a lot of fun with interesting ideas, especially during the festive and winter season. Currently, the weather is absolutely perfect for romantic dates and if you are looking to spice up your dating life this snuggle season, you can easily do that with some simple but super exciting activities.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sybil Shiddell, Gleeden Country Manager India, suggested, “Couples can indulge in cooking winter specials together, planning a movie night or even sharing personal stories that help build an intimate connection. However, one of the most important things to keep in mind before you do this is to be absolutely confident in who you are and what you are looking for. When you are confident, it automatically reflects in your communication and helps you be a good match.”

She added, “Secondly, be open to trying new things with new people. Winters are especially great for indulging in a cooking session or a flirtatious dance class/workshop. Ensure you take an effort to make the winter special for your date. Additionally, try to have in-person contact rather than talking over texts. Winters come with celebrations and get-to-gathers are a special part of that. Make plans with common friends and ensure you and your date have a lot of fun.”

Insisting upon dressing to impress, the relationship expert shared, “Both men and women are attracted to a good dressing style and when done right can make a huge impact on your personality and how your date perceives you. Lastly, don’t forget the compliments. Compliments have a huge positive impact on your date and are a very simple but extremely effective way to level up your dating game.”

Adding to the list of tips, Ravi Mittal, Founder and CEO of QuackQuack, recommended, “Among the best ways to level up your dating game, keeping all your options open ranks first; while you are waiting for your soulmate, don't forget to sign up with a dating app this winter. Interact with your match from the comfort of your home before you beat the cold and meet them in real life. Second, barring the non-negotiables, ditch the checklist. Remember, your soulmate is a human being and generally, people are not customizable. Have standards but chuck the list.”

Echoing the tip to groom yourself, he said, “Winters can turn the best of us into lazy slobs but that won't cut it if you want to stay at the top of your game. Making an effort to improve your appearance shows your interest in the person you fancy. Coming to the fourth tip, good manners during a date are one essential thing that gives a dater an edge over others. Focus on habits like holding the door open for your date, pulling out the chair, letting them pick the food, suggesting to drop them off at home and other such manners. Fifth, while using an online dating app, go through your match's profile and do your homework so that when you finally go on a date with them, you have enough talking points to impress them.”