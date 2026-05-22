What angel numbers really mean, according to an energy healing expert

From seeing 11:11 on the clock to repeatedly noticing numbers like 222 or 777 on receipts and license plates, many people believe repeating number patterns carry a deeper spiritual meaning. These sequences, often called angel numbers, have become increasingly popular online, especially among people exploring spirituality, manifestation and conscious living. A representative image of numbers. (Pexel)

According to Iren Sokolenko, an energy healing and spiritual advisor, angel numerology is based on the belief that repeating numbers can act as subtle signs or messages meant to guide people through different phases of life.

“Angel numbers are one way angels communicate with us, using repeating numbers to share messages and guide us on the right path,” Sokolenko explains. “They can help you reflect on whether you’re aligned, clarify your purpose and make important decisions.”

What is angel numerology? Angel numerology is a branch of numerology that focuses on repeating number patterns people notice in everyday life. These signs may appear on clocks, phone numbers, receipts or even car number plates.

Sokolenko says the idea is rooted in two core beliefs: numbers carry energetic meaning, and repeated patterns often draw attention to a specific emotion, lesson, or life theme.

“Even if you try to rationalise it, a sign is still a sign. If you noticed it, it mattered,” she says.

Why do people notice repeating numbers? Experts say the human brain naturally looks for patterns, which may explain why repeating numbers tend to stand out more. But in spiritual practices, these moments are often viewed as reminders to pause and reflect.

Many people report seeing angel numbers during emotionally uncertain periods, while making decisions or after asking for guidance internally.

According to Sokolenko, some of the most common angel numbers carry meanings connected to personal growth and emotional balance:

111: Focus on your thoughts and intentions

222: Trust that you are on the right path

444: A sign of support and protection

555: Major change and transformation

777: Spiritual growth and self-discovery

888: Abundance and rewards

999: Endings that make space for new beginnings The growing popularity of spiritual signs online Angel numbers have become especially popular across social media, where users often share personal experiences linked to repeating clocks like 11:11 or 22:22. For many people, these signs offer comfort, reassurance and a sense of connection during stressful or uncertain moments.

While interpretations differ from person to person, the growing interest around angel numerology reflects a wider curiosity about spirituality, intuition and finding meaning in everyday life.

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