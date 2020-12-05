e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers Protest Live Updates: Farm leaders to meet Centre for 5th round of talks

Farmers Protest Live Updates: The Centre has agreed to review the recently enacted legislation and bring amendments if required to address the farmers’ demands.

live-update Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 06:24 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The farmers will hold a fifth round of talks with the central government on Saturday.
The farmers will hold a fifth round of talks with the central government on Saturday.(PTI)
         

The farmers protesting against three farm laws have announced a nationwide strike, or Bharat Bandh, on December 8 where they said they will block all toll plazas and roads leading to Delhi.

The farmers will hold a fifth round of talks with the central government on Saturday.

Four rounds of negotiations, conducted between three Union ministers and farmers’ representatives, have so far failed to break the deadlock between the two sides.

The Centre has agreed to review the recently enacted legislation and bring amendments if required to address the farmers’ demands. The farmers, however, said that they did not want amendments to the new laws but want them rolled back entirely.

Follow live updates here:

5th round of talks between farmers, Centre to be held today

The fifth round of talks between the central government and farmers is scheduled to be held today.

A large number of farmers have gathered in and around Delhi to protest against the three farm laws.

Delegation of JJP leaders met Anil Vij and sought withdrawal of cases against farmers during protest

A delegation of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leaders met Home Minister Anil Vij seeking withdrawal of cases against farmers during protest.

Digvijay Chautala said, “Home Minister has assured us that he will look into the matter and discuss the issue with Chief Minister”.

tags
top news
Economy bottoming out; rebound not broad-based
Economy bottoming out; rebound not broad-based
Protesting farmers call for Bharat Bandh; key talks today
Protesting farmers call for Bharat Bandh; key talks today
‘Will bring a no-trust motion against govt for failing farmers’, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda
‘Will bring a no-trust motion against govt for failing farmers’, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda
World can start dreaming of pandemic’s end: UN health chief
World can start dreaming of pandemic’s end: UN health chief
Will stay put, join R-Day in tractors, say protesting farmers
Will stay put, join R-Day in tractors, say protesting farmers
Covid-19 vaccine will not be mandatory: Joe Biden
Covid-19 vaccine will not be mandatory: Joe Biden
Pakistan woman gets $1.5 mn life insurance claims on false death certificate
Pakistan woman gets $1.5 mn life insurance claims on false death certificate
Will we ever get a pill for reverse ageing? Dr. David Sinclair answers #HTLS2020
Will we ever get a pill for reverse ageing? Dr. David Sinclair answers #HTLS2020
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In