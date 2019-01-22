‘Finding excuses for defeat’: Ravi Shankar Prasad says Congress behind EVM hackathon

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi.

He alleged that the EVM hackathon in London was organised by the Congress where a cyber expert named Syed Shuja had claimed that the 2014 elections were rigged.

Speaking at a press conference, Prasad said that the Congress was looking for excuses to explain its impending defeat in the coming elections and so was organising events such as the EVM hackathon.

He also questioned the presence of Congress leader Kapil Sibal at the hackathon event.

“What was Kapil Sibal doing there. The BJP would like to ask that question. In what capacity was Kapil Sibal there? Sibal was there to monitor the event for the Congress. He keeps doing such things,” Prasad said.

Accusing the Congress of insulting the people’s mandate in 2014 by questioning the EVMs, he said that the Congress did not say anything when it won the three states.

EVMs have been in use for the last 20 years. For 10 years when Congress was in power, EVM was fine, when Mayawati won, it was fine, when Akhilesh won, then it was fine, when Mamata won in Bengal, then it was fine... but when BJP, then the EVM is rigged. This is shameful,” he said.

Rubbishing hacker Shuja’s claims that Gopinath Munde was “murdered” because he knew the “truth of the EVMs”, Prasad said that the “doctor who had conducted the autopsy on Munde has said that Munde died in a car accident in Delhi.”

Prasad also criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and alleged that the people weren’t being allowed to reach the venue of BJP chief Amit Shah’s rally in Malda.

“The buses are being stopped far away from the venue. She won’t let us take out the rath yatra, she won’t let the people reach the venue. Why is Mamata worried? She is a fighter, no? She says she fought the CPM, then why is she afraid of fighting the BJP?,” he said.

He also cautioned Mamata Banerjee and said that she should remember the events of 1977 (when then prime minister Indira Gandhi was defeated by the Janata Party) and said that she should be wary.

“There is a wind of change in the air in Bengal. The people want change,” he said.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 14:02 IST